Ex-Prince Andrew Released After 12 Hours of Questioning Following Arrest Over Jeffrey Epstein Links; Looks Pale, Shaken in First Photo After Release

Former British royal Prince Andrew was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to his past associations with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He was released later that evening after nearly 12 hours of questioning by authorities.

Published: February 20, 2026 02:30:20 IST

Former British royal Prince Andrew was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to his past associations with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He was released later that evening after nearly 12 hours of questioning by authorities. 

Photographs captured as the 66-year-old departed Aylsham Police Station in Norfolk show him seated in the back of a vehicle, appearing pale and shaken. Officers also carried out searches at proepties on the royal estates in Windsor and Sandringham, where Andrew has been residing since vacating Royal Lodge earlier this month. 

Jeffrey Epstein Files Cite Prince Andrew Emails

 Authorities detained Andrew on the morning of his birthday, with the allegation focusing on claims that he shared confidential UK trade documents with Jeffrey Epstein during his tenure as a British trade envoy between 2010 and 2011.

Recently released Jeffrey Epstein files from the US Department of Justice reportedly include emails that investigators believe lend weight to the accusation. The documents also contain photographs, one of which appears to show Andrew kneeling beside a woman whose identity has been redacted. 

Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein. In 2022, he reached an out-of-court settlement with Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, without admitting liability or issuing an apology.

Jeffrey Epstein PDF: Prince Andrew Arrest

Police arrested former Prince Andrew on Thursday, his 66th birthday, after weeks of bombshells about his friendship and business ties with Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender.

Andrew’s connection to Epstein has been under the microscope for years, but things really heated up when millions of files from the Justice Department started pouring out, all tied to Epstein’s criminal empire.

These days, he goes by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, stripped of all royal status. Now, this arrest lands yet another hit on Britain’s royal family, which already feels like it’s always in damage-control mode.

Andrew lost his royal titles last year. He’s always insisted he did nothing wrong when it came to Epstein, but right now, that claim is harder than ever to believe.

ALSO READ: UK’s Ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten Windsor Arrested Over ‘Misconduct In Public Office’ As Epstein Files Drop Bombshell Pics And Videos

