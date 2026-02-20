Ex-Prince Andrew Released After 12 Hours of Questioning Following Arrest Over Jeffrey Epstein Links; Looks Pale, Shaken in First Photo After Release

Former British royal Prince Andrew was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office linked to his past associations with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He was released later that evening after nearly 12 hours of questioning by authorities.

Photographs captured as the 66-year-old departed Aylsham Police Station in Norfolk show him seated in the back of a vehicle, appearing pale and shaken. Officers also carried out searches at proepties on the royal estates in Windsor and Sandringham, where Andrew has been residing since vacating Royal Lodge earlier this month.

Jeffrey Epstein Files Cite Prince Andrew Emails

Authorities detained Andrew on the morning of his birthday, with the allegation focusing on claims that he shared confidential UK trade documents with Jeffrey Epstein during his tenure as a British trade envoy between 2010 and 2011.

Recently released Jeffrey Epstein files from the US Department of Justice reportedly include emails that investigators believe lend weight to the accusation. The documents also contain photographs, one of which appears to show Andrew kneeling beside a woman whose identity has been redacted.

Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein. In 2022, he reached an out-of-court settlement with Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, without admitting liability or issuing an apology.

Jeffrey Epstein PDF: Prince Andrew Arrest

