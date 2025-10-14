FA Cup Results

Oct 14 (OPTA) – Results and fixtures for the FA Cup on Monday (start times are BST) 4th Round Qualifying ——————————————— Worthing () 1 Forest Green Rovers () 4 Tuesday, October 14 fixtures (BST/GMT) Hartlepool United v Gainsborough Trinity (1845) Chester v Morecambe (1845) Brackley Town v Woking (1845) Harborough Town v Altrincham (1845) St Albans City v Banbury United (1845) Sutton United v Farnham Town (1845) Truro City v AFC Totton (1845)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)