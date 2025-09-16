FBI Director Kash Patel Defends Himself Before Senate, Avoids Addressing Firings

In his first oversight hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, FBI Director Kash Patel sought to underline what he described as significant accomplishments in his short time leading the bureau, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday. According to the report, Patel pointed out efforts in “fighting violent crime and protecting children” as well as a rapid arrest in the Charlie Kirk case.

Responding to questions about investigations into late disgraced American financier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Patel’s responses drew scrutiny, especially from Democrats who urged transparency and fairness.

Heated Exchanges With Democrats Over Loyalty, Firings

The hearing turned tense when Senator Cory Booker accused Patel of contributing to a “generational destruction of the nation’s premier law enforcement agency”. Patel, for his part, responded saying that Booker was “an embarrassment.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal then pressed Patel further, reportedly saying, “I’m not going to mince words: you lied to us.” That was after Democrats cited Patel’s earlier statements promising he would not fire agents based on case assignments or political loyalty.

Rejecting the suggestion that his loyalty toward President Donald Trump dictated his actions, Patel insisted, “There was no loyalty then. There’s no loyalty now to anything but the Constitution.”

On Case Assignments & Job Security

Another question that lawmakers enquired was whether agents involved in politically sensitive investigations, especially around January 6 Capitol riots, could face career consequences. Responding to that, Patel insisted they would not: “Your case assignment ‘does not dictate your career or your termination,” as reported by AP.

The FBI director, however, declined to speak about firings of senior leaders and agents of the bureau who have alleged that they were removed for political reasons. Patel reportedly told senators he won’t discuss specific personnel matters.

Meanwhile, a lawsuit filed by three former FBI officials claims that Patel acknowledged internally that some firings were “likely illegal,” but carried them out under pressure from above, according to a report published by The Wall Street Journal.

Republicans Offer Support

Senator Chuck Grassley praised Patel, reportedly saying he has “begun the important work of returning the FBI to its law enforcement mission.”

Responding to allegations of an “enemies list”, Patel defended himself by pointing to what he considers false accusations, and said, “That is an entirely inaccurate presupposition… I do not have an enemies list.”