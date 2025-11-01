LIVE TV
Home > World > FBI Foils Chilling ‘Pumpkin Day’ Plot: ISIS-Style Halloween Attack Stopped In Michigan Just In Time

The FBI intercepted a chilling ISIS-style Halloween attack in Michigan after decoding “Pumpkin Day.” Over 50 agents arrested suspects, some as young as 16, preventing a planned assault and showcasing the power of digital surveillance and swift counterterrorism action.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 1, 2025 02:17:04 IST

The FBI apparent interception of a probable ISIS-inspired Halloween-weekend attack in Michigan was far more successful than initially thought. Over 50 FBI Agents, Joint Terrorism Task Force Officers, and other partners tracked and arrested the multiple subjects involved.

This operation has disassembled a small group, formed by individuals with ages as low as 16, who were apparently radicalized online. 

It was determined “Pumpkin Day” was a reference to Halloween; this revelation laid the foundation for the developing plot lines, which intensified the manifold dangers of the darkly colored plot against humanity. 

When Pumpkin Day was decoded, the swift round-up operation of manpower from the FBI JTTF and local partners took place before the beginning of Halloween.

Undercover Operations and Critical Clues

The screenplay unfolded in an online chat room in which the suspects communicated about their extremist plans. The FBI had great success in infiltrating that digital space.

One of its undercover agents had already injected himself into the group to gather some of the much-needed intelligence. 

The investigation quickened after evidence was developed showing training in advanced weaponry, particularly performing high-speed reloads with AK-47 rifles at a local shooting range.

Such shifting from mere online rhetoric to physical preparation would indicate that the danger was imminent, changing the assessment of threat from aspired to operational.

Coordinated Raids and Terrorism Prevention

The final coordinated raids were, in fact, triggered by the coded mention of “pumpkin day”, which authorities understood to be the code for their planned assault on Halloween.

Police were everywhere, and the FBI and Michigan State Police, armed to the teeth, stormed a number of residences to secure evidence and apprehend suspects.

Most of the arrests occurred in Dearborn and Inkster, and legally owned firearms, computers, and mobile devices were seized and are now being meticulously analyzed for further links to overseas terrorist organizations.

The disruption was confirmed by FBI Director Kash Patel, who thanked the men and women of the FBI for their efforts in preventing a potential tragedy, allowing the people of Michigan to celebrate a safe Halloween. It brought great honor to the capability of proactive counterterrorism and digital surveillance.

First published on: Nov 1, 2025 2:17 AM IST
