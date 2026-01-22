Fire Scare At Davos: WEF Congress Centre Evacuated Over Strange Smell, White House Says Trump Safe

On Wednesday, a huge security alarm caused panic at the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos when parts of the Congress Centre were evacuated due to a fire close to the high-security site of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The incident set off an instant emergency response as global rulers and top corporate leaders were present at the annual meeting. Firefighters, along with specialized teams for smoke response, were quickly brought in to control the fire that was said to have started in a wood hut close by, sending thick smoke through the convention halls and causing some delegates to cough.

Emergency Containment

The local fire department promptly secured the area and made the threat to the international delegates less severe. Special squads were brought in to ventilate the smoke and check the convention area’s structure.

The evacuating of the place, which was a big disturbance to the day’s programs of panels and networking events, was finally followed by the confirmation from the fire service that the alarm was completely under control and the fire put out with no injuries reported.

The reason behind the fire, which was in a temporary building close to the hotel complex, is still being looked into by the Swiss police.

Leadership Security

The chaos causing Italian reporter Lilli Gruber to vacate his home was not a danger to the safety of the key figures in the forum. A White House official stated that U.S. President Donald Trump, the main character of the event this year, was completely unaffected by the evacuation.

For the 2026 summit, the President and his entourage’s security had already begun to be extraordinary, involving thousands of Swiss military forces and very strict limitations on airspace.

The WEF activities have already resumed, and the officials are indicating that the security “bubble” around the event managed the small crisis successfully.

