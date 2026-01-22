LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bilateral-trade-agreement breaking-news Davos 2026 Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide bilateral-trade-agreement breaking-news Davos 2026 Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide bilateral-trade-agreement breaking-news Davos 2026 Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide bilateral-trade-agreement breaking-news Davos 2026 Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bilateral-trade-agreement breaking-news Davos 2026 Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide bilateral-trade-agreement breaking-news Davos 2026 Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide bilateral-trade-agreement breaking-news Davos 2026 Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide bilateral-trade-agreement breaking-news Davos 2026 Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide
LIVE TV
Home > World > Fire Scare At Davos: WEF Congress Centre Evacuated Over Strange Smell, White House Says Trump Safe

Fire Scare At Davos: WEF Congress Centre Evacuated Over Strange Smell, White House Says Trump Safe

Panic briefly gripped Davos after a fire near the WEF Congress Centre triggered evacuations due to heavy smoke. Firefighters quickly contained the blaze, no injuries were reported, and officials confirmed US President Donald Trump was not affected.

Fire Scare At Davos: WEF Congress Centre Evacuated, Trump Safe
Fire Scare At Davos: WEF Congress Centre Evacuated, Trump Safe

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 22, 2026 04:52:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Fire Scare At Davos: WEF Congress Centre Evacuated Over Strange Smell, White House Says Trump Safe

On Wednesday, a huge security alarm caused panic at the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos when parts of the Congress Centre were evacuated due to a fire close to the high-security site of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

You Might Be Interested In

The incident set off an instant emergency response as global rulers and top corporate leaders were present at the annual meeting. Firefighters, along with specialized teams for smoke response, were quickly brought in to control the fire that was said to have started in a wood hut close by, sending thick smoke through the convention halls and causing some delegates to cough.

Emergency Containment

The local fire department promptly secured the area and made the threat to the international delegates less severe. Special squads were brought in to ventilate the smoke and check the convention area’s structure.

You Might Be Interested In

The evacuating of the place, which was a big disturbance to the day’s programs of panels and networking events, was finally followed by the confirmation from the fire service that the alarm was completely under control and the fire put out with no injuries reported.

The reason behind the fire, which was in a temporary building close to the hotel complex, is still being looked into by the Swiss police.

Leadership Security

The chaos causing Italian reporter Lilli Gruber to vacate his home was not a danger to the safety of the key figures in the forum. A White House official stated that U.S. President Donald Trump, the main character of the event this year, was completely unaffected by the evacuation.

For the 2026 summit, the President and his entourage’s security had already begun to be extraordinary, involving thousands of Swiss military forces and very strict limitations on airspace.

The WEF activities have already resumed, and the officials are indicating that the security “bubble” around the event managed the small crisis successfully.

Also Read: Trump’s Davos Speech Effect? European Parliament Suspends Work on EU–US Trade Deal After President’s Repeated Greenland Threats

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 4:52 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Davos fire scareDavos security alertWEF Congress Centre evacuationWorld Economic Forum 2026

RELATED News

Gavin Newsom’s Davos Talk Cancelled Last Minute Amid Alleged State Department Pressure, Sparking Political Suspense

Trump At Davos Confuses Greenland With Iceland, Sparking Global Laughter And Memes In Viral Speech Blunder

Trump Claims Greenland Deal ‘Framework’ With NATO, Signals Tariff Truce As Europe Watches Warily Amid Global Trade Tensions

Trump Signals Ukraine Peace Deal ‘Reasonably Close’, Confirms High-Stakes Meeting With Zelensky At Davos

‘What The Hell Happened?’ Trump Mocks Macron’s Blue-Tinted Sunglasses At Davos, Jokes About ‘Beautiful Shades’ On Stage

LATEST NEWS

Border 2 Advance Booking Update: Sunny Deol’s War Drama Sells One Lakh Tickets In 48 Hours, Races Ahead Of Dhurandhar

‘What The Hell Happened?’ Trump Mocks Macron’s Blue-Tinted Sunglasses At Davos, Jokes About ‘Beautiful Shades’ On Stage

Trump Dubs PM Modi ‘A Fantastic Leader’ During Davos Speech, Hints At ‘Good’ India-US Trade Deal

Trump’s Davos Speech Effect? European Parliament Suspends Work On EU-US Trade Deal After President’s Repeated Greenland Threats

‘It Took Me Three Minutes’: Trump Boasts About How His ‘100% Tariff’ Threat Quickly Made French President Emmanuel Macron Fold On Drug Prices

IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson Grabs A Stunner To Remove Devon Conway For Duck | WATCH

Is Yahoo Down? Mail, Finance And AOL Hit By Massive Global Outage; 41,000 Users Affected, How To Fix ‘Too Many Requests’ Error

Donald Trump Rules Out Military Force To Acquire Greenland During Davos Speech: ‘You Can’t Defend It On A Lease’

IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma, Bowlers Hand India 1-0 Lead Against New Zealand

‘Canada Lives Because Of US, He Wasn’t So Grateful’: Donald Trump’s Sharp Rebuttal To Mark Carney After His Fiery ‘Global Order’ Remarks At WEF In Davos

Fire Scare At Davos: WEF Congress Centre Evacuated Over Strange Smell, White House Says Trump Safe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Fire Scare At Davos: WEF Congress Centre Evacuated Over Strange Smell, White House Says Trump Safe

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Fire Scare At Davos: WEF Congress Centre Evacuated Over Strange Smell, White House Says Trump Safe
Fire Scare At Davos: WEF Congress Centre Evacuated Over Strange Smell, White House Says Trump Safe
Fire Scare At Davos: WEF Congress Centre Evacuated Over Strange Smell, White House Says Trump Safe
Fire Scare At Davos: WEF Congress Centre Evacuated Over Strange Smell, White House Says Trump Safe

QUICK LINKS