Flash Floods Hit New York City, New Jersey: State of Emergency Declared, Airports Shut Down

Flash Floods Hit New York City, New Jersey: State of Emergency Declared, Airports Shut Down

Torrential rains have triggered widespread flash flooding across New York City and northern New Jersey, prompting emergency alerts and evacuation orders on Monday evening. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency, urging residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Meanwhile, New York City authorities warned basement apartment occupants to prepare for possible evacuations as rainfall continues overnight, disrupting major airports and flooding several communities.

Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 08:57:11 IST

Torrential rains have led to widespread flash flooding in New York City and northern New Jersey as areas of the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic were hit by severe weather on Monday evening. The heavy storms prompted authorities to issue to emergency alerts, evacuations orders across the affected regions.

New Jersey Flood:  Governor Phil Murphy Issues State of Emergency

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy issued state of emergency as the situation worsened in the affected areas. On X, he said, “I am declaring a State of Emergency due to flash flooding and excessive rainfall across portions of the state. Stay indoors and refrain from traveling where not necessary. Stay safe, New Jersey.” 

New York City Issues Flash Flood Warning

Flash floods warnings have been issued in all five boroughs of New York City by the The National Weather Service. Storms brought more than an inch of rain on portions of Staten Island and Manhattan by early evening. Weather services predict thet more rainfall is expected overnight.

City authorities ahave dvised residents, particularly basement apartment occupants, to prepare for immediate evacuation as the water logging intensifies.

New York City Emergency Management said on X, “if you reside in a basement flat, stay vigilant. Flash flooding can occur suddenly, including at night. Have a phone, torch, and Go Bag within reach. Be prepared to relocate to higher ground.”

Reports sat that by 7:30 p.m., Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood had received 1.47 inches of rain, and Staten Island had received 1.67 incheS. Authorities are keeping a track of flood-prone areas and have urged people to exercise caution since conditions may deteriorate.

Emergency Response After New Jersey Floods

Social media was filled with reports from people in affected commareas unities, including New Jersey’s Plainfield, where locals posted videos  and images of flooded pathways and emergency crews attending the situation.

Metuchen Mayor Jonathan Busch told MyCentralJersey that New Jersey police were evacuating motorists stuck in floodwaters and bringing them to the high school in the borough for shelter.

He said, “much of the borough is experiencing significant flooding,” and encouraged residents to stay away from traveling by road.

Three New York City Airports Disrupted

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has grounded planes at three large New York City airports which include John F. Kennedy (JFK), LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty International Airport. Philadelphia International, Baltimore/Washington International, and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport outside Washington, D.C were also grounded.

Tags: New Jersey floodsNew York City floods

