Former FBI Director James Comey Indicted On Obstruction, False Statement Charges: All You Need To Know

Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two felony counts, making false statements and obstruction of justice, according to reports. The development marks a dramatic turn in President Donald Trump’s long-running battle with his political rivals.

Comey is the first senior US government official to face criminal charges connected to the FBI’s 2016 investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election. The inquiry was a defining controversy of Trump’s first term and has remained a source of sharp political division.

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed the indictment on Thursday, saying no one is above the law. “Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable,” she said.

The case focuses on Comey’s congressional testimony about the FBI’s handling of the Russia probe. Prosecutors allege that he misled lawmakers about the scope and findings of the investigation. However, some senior prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia had earlier expressed doubts about pursuing the case, citing weak evidence and political risks. Despite this, Bondi pressed forward, signalling a tougher approach.

Trump, who has often attacked Comey, did not directly intervene in the case but welcomed the move. Speaking at the White House, he described the former FBI chief as a “bad person” and repeated his demand for swift accountability. Privately, Trump has long voiced frustration that his opponents have not faced consequences.

Legal experts caution that the prosecution will not be straightforward. Proving that Comey deliberately misled Congress will be difficult, especially given the complexities of testimony involving classified matters. If convicted, however, he could face serious prison time.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Approves TikTok Deal Through Executive Order, Oracle Among New Buyers