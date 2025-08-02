Home > World > France Halts Gaza Evacuation Programme After Palestinian Student Accused of Antisemitism

France Halts Gaza Evacuation Programme After Palestinian Student Accused of Antisemitism

France has suspended its humanitarian evacuation programme for Palestinians fleeing Gaza following allegations that a Palestinian student in the country made antisemitic remarks online.

August 2, 2025

France has suspended the evacuation programme for Palestinians fleeing Gaza owing to allegations that a Palestinian student in the country made antisemitic remarks online. 

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot confirmed it, saying the freeze would remain in place while an investigation is conducted.

Palestinian Student Makes Antisemitic Remarks

The 25-year-old student, who arrived in France in July under a government scholarship, had been due to begin studies at Sciences Po Lille this autumn. However, the university has since withdrawn her registration after her social media posts were seen contradicting its core values.

France’s Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau took to his X to announce legal action, saying, “Hamas propagandists have no place in our country.” He also called for her online account to be shut down.

Over 500 people have been evacuated from Gaza under the French programme since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted on October 7, 2023. Authorities have now ordered additional checks on Palestinians already admitted through the scheme, citing “failures” in the vetting process.

Sciences Po Lille confirmed the authenticity of the comments to AFP, and reiterated that they were incompatible with the university’s principles. The school’s director told French daily Libération that the student had been part of a group evacuated under the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs programme. (With BBC Inputs)

