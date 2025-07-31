Home > World > First War-Injured Gazan Child Arrives in UK for Life-Changing Treatment

First War-Injured Gazan Child Arrives in UK for Life-Changing Treatment

A 15-year-old Palestinian boy, Majid Shaghnobi, has become the first war-injured child from Gaza to arrive in the United Kingdom for specialist medical treatment, nearly two years into the ongoing clash that has left an uncountable number of children dead or wounded.

Credit - @BBCWorld
Credit - @BBCWorld

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: July 31, 2025 23:26:10 IST

A 15-year-old Palestinian boy, Majid Shaghnobi, has become the first war-injured child from Gaza to arrive in the United Kingdom for specialist medical treatment, nearly two years into the ongoing clash that has left an uncountable number of children dead or wounded.

Palestinian Boy in UK for Treatment

Majid landed at London’s Heathrow Airport from Cairo, accompanied by his mother, brother, and younger sister. He was injured in February last year when an Israeli tank shell exploded near him while he was collecting humanitarian aid in the Kuwaiti area of northern Gaza. The blast shattered his jaw and severely wounded his leg. “They thought I was dead,” adding, “I had to move my hand to show them I was alive.” 

Doctors in Gaza saved his life and stabilised his condition before he was transferred to Egypt in early 2024. With Israel’s permission, he has now been brought to London for reconstructive facial surgery at Great Ormond Street Hospital, where a volunteer team of specialists will work to restore his ability to eat, speak, and express emotions.

“Hopefully, he’ll be able to feed himself, speak, and have better facial expressions,” said lead surgeon Professor Noor ul Owase Jeelani, a pediatric neurosurgeon. “It won’t be completely normal, but it will make a big impact on his life and future.”

Majid’s treatment is part of Project Pure Hope, a volunteer-led initiative launched in November 2023 to bring injured Gazan children to the UK for care. The effort is funded entirely by private donations and involves British medical professionals offering their services for free.

The UK has faced criticism for lagging behind other nations like the US, Belgium, and Italy in accepting war-wounded Palestinian children for treatment.

Majid’s arrival comes shortly after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer pledged to evacuate more severely injured children from Gaza, although the government has yet to outline specific details of the plan. Project Pure Hope hopes that Majid is the first of many to receive care. “It’s our collective moral responsibility,” said Prof Jeelani. (With BBC Inputs)

ALSO READ:  Over 40 Killed Seeking Food In Gaza As US Envoy Heads To Israel For Crisis Talks

Tags: Gazan Child in UKGazan Child in UK for Treatment

RELATED News

Friend or Foe? U.S. Official Accuses India of Stalling Trade Talks
Kamala Harris to Release Memoir ‘107 Days’ on Her Historic Presidential Campaign
Night of Horror: Nine Ukrainians Killed in Deadly Russian Air Assault on Kyiv
Chinese Crackdown in Tibet: Two Detained by Forces For Praising the Dalai Lama
US Prez Announces 90-Day Trade Talks With Mexico as 25% Tariffs Remain in Place

LATEST NEWS

First War-Injured Gazan Child Arrives in UK for Life-Changing Treatment
‘CBI Has Consented To Investigate The Matter….’: Assam CM On PWD Engineer’s Suicide
Why The Government Is Pumping ₹2,000 Cr Into Cooperatives: How 2.9 Crore Indians Could Benefit?
India’s Chip Design Boom: What’s Behind The 23 New Projects Approved Under The DLI Scheme?
Ambuja Cements Starts FY26 Strong With Record 18.4 MT Sales: What’s Driving This 20% Surge?
Rs 11,169 Crore Multi-Tracking Rail Projects Approved: What This Means For Six States?
India’s First 1 MW Green Hydrogen Plant Commissioned: Will It Be A Game-Changer For Clean Energy?
Monsoon Session: 30 Hours, 6 Minutes Lost Till July 30 In Rajya Sabha, Each Minute Costs Rs 2.5 Lakh
Over 50% MSMEs Report Sales Growth in Q1FY26: Why Are Exporters Struggling? SIDBI Survey Insights
Uma Bharti Breaks Down After NIA Court Acquits All Accused In Malegaon Case, Demands Punishment For Those Who Labelled ‘Saffron terror’
First War-Injured Gazan Child Arrives in UK for Life-Changing Treatment

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

First War-Injured Gazan Child Arrives in UK for Life-Changing Treatment

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

First War-Injured Gazan Child Arrives in UK for Life-Changing Treatment
First War-Injured Gazan Child Arrives in UK for Life-Changing Treatment
First War-Injured Gazan Child Arrives in UK for Life-Changing Treatment
First War-Injured Gazan Child Arrives in UK for Life-Changing Treatment

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?