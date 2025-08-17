LIVE TV
Home > World > From Gaza to Yemen: Why Israel Is Now Bombing Houthi Bases in Yemen

Israel struck Yemen’s Haziz power station near Sanaa on Sunday, saying it was retaliation for Houthi missile and drone attacks. Houthi TV confirmed damage and a fire. Earlier in July, Israel also hit ports in Hodeidah, Ras Isa, Salif, and a power plant after a ship attack, warning civilians before the strikes.

Israel has been regularly hitting Houthi linked targets in Yemen

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 17, 2025 15:16:28 IST

The Israeli army said it struck an energy site used by the Iran-backed Houthi group south of Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, early Sunday. Israeli media reported that the Haziz power station was hit.

The military said the attack was a response to repeated Houthi strikes on Israel, including missiles and drones. Israeli outlets said the strike was carried out by the navy.

Israel Targeted Energy Site in Yemen Allegedly Linked to Houthis

Houthi-run Al Masirah TV confirmed the power station was damaged, saying some generators stopped working after the attack. It reported a fire broke out but was later controlled. Residents in Sanaa said they heard at least two explosions.

Israel has been hitting targets in Yemen after the Houthis fired missiles toward Israel, most of which were intercepted. The Houthis say they are acting in support of Palestinians during the Gaza war.

The U.S. and the U.K. have also launched strikes on the Houthis in the past. In May, Washington reached a deal with the group to stop attacking them in exchange for an end to Houthi strikes on Red Sea shipping. But the Houthis said the deal did not cover their attacks on Israel.

Israel Had Attacked Houthi Targets Last Month Also

Earlier, Israel hit Houthi targets early Monday, July 7, striking three Yemeni ports and a power plant, this, just hours after a ship was attacked near the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The Israeli military said these strikes on Hodeidah, Ras Isa, Salif ports, and the Ras Qantib power plant came as payback for repeated Houthi attacks on Israel. It was the first time in nearly a month that Israel had launched such attacks on Yemeni soil.

Right before the strikes on Hodeidah, the Israeli military warned people to evacuate the three targeted ports. Israel also targeted the Galaxy Leader ship docked at Ras Isa port, a vessel the Houthis seized back in late 2023.

