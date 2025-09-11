LIVE TV
Home > World > From Italy to India: Disciples of Yog guru Mahi Guruji on spiritual journey with mantras, bhajans

From Italy to India: Disciples of Yog guru Mahi Guruji on spiritual journey with mantras, bhajans

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 11, 2025 11:00:04 IST

From Italy to India: Disciples of Yog guru Mahi Guruji on spiritual journey with mantras, bhajans

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India] September 11 (ANI): India’s traditions of dharma, spirituality and cultural unity are drawing admirers from across the world.

Three Italian nationals – Sivya, Julia and Radha – are currently on a spiritual tour of India, immersing themselves in Indian languages, music and rituals. Their journey reflects a growing global fascination with Indian spiritual heritage.

The trio – disciples of Mahi Guruji, chant stotras, mantras and bhajans in Sanskrit, Hindi and Marathi. To understand the essence of India’s spiritual ethos, they are also learning songs in local languages.

“Mahi Guruji teaches me Indian culture, Sanatana Dharma, Ayurveda and Yoga,” says Julia. “Today, I am a yoga teacher, spiritual counsellor and Ayurvedic operator. Our guruji also introduces us to Indian festivals – Ganesh Chaturthi, Navdurga, Holi – and every moment here feels like a blessing. I love everything: Indian food, spirituality, Dharma, and even Bollywood songs.”

Radha highlights the warmth of Indian hospitality. “When we came to India, we felt like home. Atithi Devo Bhava – guests are like God in India. We try to recreate this in our centre in Italy, even offering Indian chai, which is not common in Italian culture. In India we see unity in families, something not found everywhere. Guruji teaches us the lesson of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – the world is one family – which we now share with people in Europe.”

From Italy to India: Disciples of Yog guru Mahi Guruji on spiritual journey with mantras, bhajans

The guiding force behind this journey is Mahi Guruji, founder of a renowned Yoga and Meditation Centre in Italy. His ashram in Italy has become a hub for seekers from across Europe, where he teaches yoga, meditation, Ayurveda and the deeper meaning of Indian spiritual practices. For years, he has been working to spread Indian wisdom and rituals beyond geographical boundaries.

During their ongoing spiritual journey, Sivya, Julia and Radha also participated in the Kumbh Mela, one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the world. They described the experience as “transformative,” witnessing saints, seers and millions of devotees celebrating the living traditions of Sanatana Dharma. The disciples also had a special meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, before whom they chanted Sanskrit mantras with devotion. The moment, they said, was deeply humbling and will remain etched in their hearts forever.

Mahi Guruji explains, “Every year we bring students here and involve them in India’s living culture. They learn on their own and feel joy in adopting these practices. In Europe, there is loneliness – money but no family. Here, even a tea seller greets you warmly. I teach them bhajans and their meanings, and today, if you travel in Europe in the morning, you will hear Gayatri Mantra, Ganesh Mantra, Shiv Tandava – and people understand their essence.”

Through this journey, Sivya, Julia and Radha are not just learning mantras but also embodying the values of Indian culture. Their experience is building a bridge between India and Europe – carrying the sounds of Sanskrit chants, the warmth of Indian hospitality and the lessons of Sanatana Dharma across continents. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

From Italy to India: Disciples of Yog guru Mahi Guruji on spiritual journey with mantras, bhajans

