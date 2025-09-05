LIVE TV
Home > World > Global Designers unite for sustainability at BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 17:16:52 IST

Moscow [Russia], September 5 (ANI): The recent BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow brought together fashion industry leaders from across BRICS and BRICS+ nations to explore sustainable solutions and foster global collaboration.

Held as part of Moscow Fashion Week, the event provided an international platform for exchanging ideas, showcasing innovation, and promoting environmentally responsible practices in the fashion industry.

Organised by the Cultural Fund for the Development of Fashion and Design, also known as the “Fashion Fund”, with the support of the Moscow Government, the summit featured a dynamic schedule of plenary sessions, round tables, lectures, and intensive courses. Over three days, experts discussed a range of pressing topics, including clean technologies, circular fashion, and the growing impact of style on global socio-political trends, as reported by TV BRICS.

One of the focal points was the integration of sustainable practices into design and production.

In an interview with TV BRICS, Brazilian researcher and designer Luciana Duarte emphasised the importance of innovation, explaining, “We have been developing materials that absorb carbon dioxide and perform a type of photosynthesis, releasing oxygen into the world.” She added that the use of recycled materials is no longer optional, saying, “Today, it is mandatory that some fabrics, most fabrics, be related to the circular economy.”

Duarte also highlighted opportunities for designers to collaborate internationally through scholarships, internships, fashion biennials, and supplier fairs.

The event also celebrated African fashion, with Ivorian designer Aristide Loua showcasing how traditional artisanal methods are being embraced in contemporary design. Loua stated, “Countries such as India, Brazil, China, South Africa… have what I call cultural assets. We have different fabric production techniques and rich traditions in fashion and jewellery.”

He praised the summit as a hub for international cooperation: “The BRICS+ Fashion Summit is a platform where designers can collaborate, network, and compete globally.”

Paulo Borges, founder of Sao Paulo Fashion Week, highlighted Brazilian fashion’s unique identity, stating, “Brazilian fashion, in addition to being diverse, brings a Brazilian component: happiness. This exchange is essential for a new creative geopolitics.”

The summit served as a powerful reminder that sustainable fashion is not only a necessity but a shared global mission. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed.

