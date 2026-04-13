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Home > World News > Gold and Silver Price in Pakistan Today (13 April, 2026) Hits New High: Check prices in Karachi, Lahore, Islmabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar

Gold and Silver Price in Pakistan Today (13 April, 2026) Hits New High: Check prices in Karachi, Lahore, Islmabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar

Gold and Silver Price in Pakistan Today (13 April, 2026): Gold and silver gold and silver in Pakistan are affected by global trends, foreign exchange rates, and local demand. Gold is still a popular investment option, but silver is becoming a strong alternative. With the market evolving, it’s important to stay up to date as an investor or buyer. Whether for investment or cultural reasons, precious metals will remain an important part of Pakistan’s economy.

Gold and Silver Price in Pakistan Today (13 April, 2026) Hits New High: Check prices in Karachi, Lahore, Islmabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 13, 2026 17:01:18 IST

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Gold and Silver Price in Pakistan Today (13 April, 2026) Hits New High: Check prices in Karachi, Lahore, Islmabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar

Any Price Change in Gold and Silver Price in Pakistan is a big deal for traders, buyers and general public. The price of gold and silver in Pakistan is dependent on global market condition, foreign exchange rates and local demand. Gold is considered as a safe investment especially during difficult economic times, hence it is getting more and more importance in recent years. Silver is considered to be more affordable and is gaining its popularity among small investors as well as industrial buyers. The price of gold in Pakistan is closely related to the international gold rates and the value of Pakistani rupee versus US Dollar. Whenever the rupee depreciates, the gold prices rise locally making the gold price very volatile. Silver is not only used as an investment but also plays an important role in industrial usage. The price of silver is affected by the demand of industries, especially the electronics and manufacturing industries.

What is the current gold price in Pakistan?

Gold has been on a roller coaster ride recently in Pakistan. The price for 24 Karat gold per tola is high, influenced by global trends and a weak local currency. Gold is also a very popular investment and local bullion markets in cities like Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad update the price on a daily basis. The price of gold has been on the rise because of global gold rates and a weak local currency. Even a ripple in the international prices can trigger an immediate hike in the local market. Buyers are aware of the daily price and they consider it before purchasing a purchase. Jewelers also adjust the price slightly demanding making charges and the demand. So the final price paid by a buyer will depend on where and how he/she purchases. 

What is the silver price in Pakistan right now?

Silver is also on an upward trend in Pakistan. Compared to gold, silver is cheaper and it is also done by people who have smaller investments and want a cheaper option. The silver price per tola and per gram is affected by industry demand and global silver prices. It is also affected by the industrial sector as it is widely used in electronics and manufacturing. The demand for silver is increasing, especially during the festive season. So the price is increasing and it is a good option for people who want to invest in precious metals but don’t want to spend too much.

Why Are Gold Prices Rising In Pakistan?

Several factors are responsible for the rise in gold rates in Pakistan. The first and most obvious reasons is the rise in international gold rates. International gold rates directly influence the local rates. The second significant factor is the depreciation of Pakistani Rupee against the US Dollar. If the currency is weakening, the cost of importing gold rises, and the local price of gold also increases. A third factor is the economic uncertainty which makes people look for gold as a safe investment. This increases the demand and causes prices to go higher.

How Do Global Prices Influence Local Prices Gold and silver prices in Pakistan are very closely linked with the global market?

Any changes in the international rates, especially in the major markets like the US and Europe, immediately influence the local rates of gold and silver. When price rises globally due to the shift of global investors towards gold during the times of uncertainty, the prices in the local bullion markets rise almost instantly. Likewise, any fall in rates internationally is also mirrored locally. Although currency fluctuations can sometimes mask such changes.

How Important Is Currency in Price Fluctuations? 

The Pakistani Rupee is a key component in setting gold and silver prices. A depreciated rupee means higher import costs, which translate to higher market price locally. Fluctuations in the exchange rate are the main driver of recent price spikes. Even if global price is stable, a weakening currency drives prices up locally. This means that a stable currency is an important driver of precious metal prices in Pakistan.

What’s the impact of demand on gold prices? 

Demand for gold in Pakistan remains high, especially during wedding season and festivals. Cultural importance is the main driver of demand in Pakistan. With more and more people buying gold for security, demand is on the rise. As demand grows, it drives price up, especially when supply is limited. Jewelry markets in particular are impacted, as consumer buying trends set pricing.

Is Silver Gaining traction as an Investment Option ?

Silver is emerging as a popular investment option in Pakistan. Due to its relatively lower price, it is much more affordable for a wider range of investors. There are several who consider silver as a good basis for building a portfolio in precious metal investments. There is a growing potential for its investment value as well, if the industrial demand continues to rise. As more people become aware, there will be a greater investment interest in silver along with gold. 

What are experts predicting for the future?

The market consensus reflects that price of gold may continue to remain high due to uncertainties in the global scenario. In Pakistan, local factors like the stability of our currency will also be an important factor. Some analysts foresee a rise if the international tensions continue. However, if the economic scenarios improve, they think there may be a plateau for the price. There is also a possibility for silver to grow gradually, if it sees rising industrial demand and a growing interest among the investors.

How Are Buyers Reacting to Price Movements?

Buyers in Pakistan are being more careful. Instead of big purchases they prefer to buy less. Many are adopting diversification and investing into a mix of gold, silver and other items. All this shows the level of uncertainty prevailing in the local and global markets.

What Buyers Need to Understand Buyers need to check the day’s rate, before buying any gold or silver in Pakistan?

Prices can change fast and timing is everything. They also need to buy from reputable dealers, to be sure of the quality. Knowing the making charges and other expenses will help avoid nasty surprises. With a little planning buyers can make better choices in these changing times.

How Are Local Markets Adjusting? 

Prices in the bullion markets in Karachi and Lahore are being updated frequently to reflect market changes. Digitalisation is also improving market access for buyers. Online tools and mobile applications are providing near real-time insights that are making price tracking more convenient. Digitalising price information is improving transparency.
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Gold and Silver Price in Pakistan Today (13 April, 2026) Hits New High: Check prices in Karachi, Lahore, Islmabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar

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Gold and Silver Price in Pakistan Today (13 April, 2026) Hits New High: Check prices in Karachi, Lahore, Islmabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar

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Gold and Silver Price in Pakistan Today (13 April, 2026) Hits New High: Check prices in Karachi, Lahore, Islmabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar
Gold and Silver Price in Pakistan Today (13 April, 2026) Hits New High: Check prices in Karachi, Lahore, Islmabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar
Gold and Silver Price in Pakistan Today (13 April, 2026) Hits New High: Check prices in Karachi, Lahore, Islmabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar
Gold and Silver Price in Pakistan Today (13 April, 2026) Hits New High: Check prices in Karachi, Lahore, Islmabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar

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