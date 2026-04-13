Gold and Silver Price in Pakistan Today (13 April, 2026) Hits New High: Check prices in Karachi, Lahore, Islmabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar

Any Price Change in Gold and Silver Price in Pakistan is a big deal for traders, buyers and general public. The price of gold and silver in Pakistan is dependent on global market condition, foreign exchange rates and local demand. Gold is considered as a safe investment especially during difficult economic times, hence it is getting more and more importance in recent years. Silver is considered to be more affordable and is gaining its popularity among small investors as well as industrial buyers. The price of gold in Pakistan is closely related to the international gold rates and the value of Pakistani rupee versus US Dollar. Whenever the rupee depreciates, the gold prices rise locally making the gold price very volatile. Silver is not only used as an investment but also plays an important role in industrial usage. The price of silver is affected by the demand of industries, especially the electronics and manufacturing industries.
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today (13 April, 2026)
|Purity
|Per Tola (PKR)
|10 Grams (PKR)
|One Gram (PKR)
|24K
|510,600
|437,764.7
|43,776.47
Silver Rate in Pakistan Today (13 April, 2026)
|Purity
|Per Tola (PKR)
|10 Grams (PKR)
|One Gram (PKR)
|24K
|8,090
|6,936
|693.6
International Rates Today (13 April, 2026)
|Metal
|Price (Per Ounce)
|Gold
|$4,714.91
|Silver
|$74.34
Gold in Pakistan is not just an investment, but also is closely related to cultural-weddings. Silver is also used in jewelry and decorations. Even a small change in price can affect consumer sentiment. Hence for gold and silver buyers it is essential to stay updated with the market price and market trend.
What is the current gold price in Pakistan?
What is the silver price in Pakistan right now?
Why Are Gold Prices Rising In Pakistan?
How Do Global Prices Influence Local Prices Gold and silver prices in Pakistan are very closely linked with the global market?
How Important Is Currency in Price Fluctuations?
What’s the impact of demand on gold prices?
Is Silver Gaining traction as an Investment Option ?
What are experts predicting for the future?
How Are Buyers Reacting to Price Movements?
What Buyers Need to Understand Buyers need to check the day’s rate, before buying any gold or silver in Pakistan?
How Are Local Markets Adjusting?
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today (13 April, 2026) Top Major Cities
|City
|24K Gold (Per Tola)
|10 Gram
|Karachi
|Rs. 509,200 – 510,500
|Rs. 436,560 – 437,680
|Lahore
|Rs. 509,200 – 510,500
|Rs. 436,560 – 437,680
|Islamabad
|Rs. 509,200 – 510,500
|Rs. 436,560 – 437,680
|Rawalpindi
|Rs. 509,200 – 510,500
|Rs. 436,560 – 437,680
|Peshawar
|Rs. 509,200 – 510,500
|Rs. 436,560 – 437,680
🪙 Gold Price in Pakistan – Last 15 Days (PKR per tola)
|Date (2026)
|24K (Rs)
|22K (Rs)
|18K (Rs)
|Apr 13
|510,500
|467,950
|382,875
|Apr 12
|509,200
|466,700
|381,900
|Apr 11
|508,000
|465,600
|381,000
|Apr 10
|507,500
|465,100
|380,500
|Apr 09
|509,000
|466,500
|381,700
|Apr 08
|512,500
|469,700
|384,200
|Apr 07
|515,000
|472,000
|386,200
|Apr 06
|518,500
|475,200
|388,800
|Apr 05
|520,500
|477,000
|390,200
|Apr 04
|522,000
|478,400
|391,300
|Apr 03
|525,500
|481,600
|394,000
|Apr 02
|528,000
|484,000
|396,000
|Apr 01
|530,500
|486,300
|397,900
|Mar 31
|535,000
|490,400
|401,200
|Mar 30
|538,500
|493,600
|403,800
⚪ Silver Price in Pakistan – Last 15 Days
|Date (2026)
|Per Tola (PKR)
|10 Grams (PKR)
|Apr 13
|9,002
|7,716
|Apr 12
|9,002
|7,716
|Apr 11
|9,002
|7,716
|Apr 10
|9,002
|7,716
|Apr 09
|9,002
|7,716
|Apr 08
|9,103
|7,802
|Apr 07
|7,622
|6,533
|Apr 06
|7,771
|6,661
|Apr 05
|7,649
|6,556
|Apr 04
|7,649
|6,556
|Apr 03
|7,549
|6,470
|Apr 02*
|7,928
|6,797
|Apr 01*
|7,457
|6,393
|Mar 31*
|7,457
|6,393
|Mar 30*
|7,319
|6,275
I am a content writer with 2.5 years of experience, currently working at ITV Digital. I specialize in entertainment journalism, covering the latest in Bollywood along with engaging healthy lifestyle stories. With a flair for storytelling and a keen eye for trends, I bring fresh, reader-friendly perspectives to every piece I write.