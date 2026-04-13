Gold and Silver Price in Pakistan Today (13 April, 2026) Hits New High: Check prices in Karachi, Lahore, Islmabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar

Gold has been on a roller coaster ride recently in Pakistan. The price for 24 Karat gold per tola is high, influenced by global trends and a weak local currency. Gold is also a very popular investment and local bullion markets in cities like Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad update the price on a daily basis. The price of gold has been on the rise because of global gold rates and a weak local currency. Even a ripple in the international prices can trigger an immediate hike in the local market. Buyers are aware of the daily price and they consider it before purchasing a purchase. Jewelers also adjust the price slightly demanding making charges and the demand. So the final price paid by a buyer will depend on where and how he/she purchases.

What is the silver price in Pakistan right now?

Silver is also on an upward trend in Pakistan. Compared to gold, silver is cheaper and it is also done by people who have smaller investments and want a cheaper option. The silver price per tola and per gram is affected by industry demand and global silver prices. It is also affected by the industrial sector as it is widely used in electronics and manufacturing. The demand for silver is increasing, especially during the festive season. So the price is increasing and it is a good option for people who want to invest in precious metals but don’t want to spend too much.

Why Are Gold Prices Rising In Pakistan?

Several factors are responsible for the rise in gold rates in Pakistan. The first and most obvious reasons is the rise in international gold rates. International gold rates directly influence the local rates. The second significant factor is the depreciation of Pakistani Rupee against the US Dollar. If the currency is weakening, the cost of importing gold rises, and the local price of gold also increases. A third factor is the economic uncertainty which makes people look for gold as a safe investment. This increases the demand and causes prices to go higher.

How Do Global Prices Influence Local Prices Gold and silver prices in Pakistan are very closely linked with the global market?

Any changes in the international rates, especially in the major markets like the US and Europe, immediately influence the local rates of gold and silver. When price rises globally due to the shift of global investors towards gold during the times of uncertainty, the prices in the local bullion markets rise almost instantly. Likewise, any fall in rates internationally is also mirrored locally. Although currency fluctuations can sometimes mask such changes.

How Important Is Currency in Price Fluctuations?

The Pakistani Rupee is a key component in setting gold and silver prices. A depreciated rupee means higher import costs, which translate to higher market price locally. Fluctuations in the exchange rate are the main driver of recent price spikes. Even if global price is stable, a weakening currency drives prices up locally. This means that a stable currency is an important driver of precious metal prices in Pakistan.

What’s the impact of demand on gold prices?

Demand for gold in Pakistan remains high, especially during wedding season and festivals. Cultural importance is the main driver of demand in Pakistan. With more and more people buying gold for security, demand is on the rise. As demand grows, it drives price up, especially when supply is limited. Jewelry markets in particular are impacted, as consumer buying trends set pricing.

Is Silver Gaining traction as an Investment Option ?

Silver is emerging as a popular investment option in Pakistan. Due to its relatively lower price, it is much more affordable for a wider range of investors. There are several who consider silver as a good basis for building a portfolio in precious metal investments. There is a growing potential for its investment value as well, if the industrial demand continues to rise. As more people become aware, there will be a greater investment interest in silver along with gold.

What are experts predicting for the future?

The market consensus reflects that price of gold may continue to remain high due to uncertainties in the global scenario. In Pakistan, local factors like the stability of our currency will also be an important factor. Some analysts foresee a rise if the international tensions continue. However, if the economic scenarios improve, they think there may be a plateau for the price. There is also a possibility for silver to grow gradually, if it sees rising industrial demand and a growing interest among the investors.