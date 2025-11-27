Good News For Indian Travellers, Can Now Travel For Winter Holidays To These Visa-Free Countries, They Are…

Indians looking to escape the winter cold this year have several exciting options to choose from. These international destinations are offering visa-free entry, making travel easier, faster, and completely stress-free for Indian passport holders. From sunny beaches to peaceful mountains, these countries promise a warm and refreshing break from India’s chilly season.

Fiji is one of the most generous destinations on the list, allowing Indians to stay visa-free for up to 120 days. Surrounded by crystal-clear waters, colourful coral reefs, and slow-paced island life, Fiji is perfect for travellers who want a long, dreamy winter holiday.

Qatar, which offers a 30-day visa-free stay, is another great option. With pleasant winter weather, luxury hotels, desert safari adventures, and its impressive futuristic skyline, Qatar combines modern comfort with Arabian culture, all without any paperwork.

Seychelles, one of the most beautiful island nations in the Indian Ocean, also allows Indians to visit for up to 30 days without a visa. Its white beaches, turquoise waters, and lush green islands make it an ideal spot for winter sunshine and peaceful relaxation.

Bhutan offers visa-free entry for up to 14 days. Travellers can enjoy a quiet Himalayan winter with snow-covered valleys, ancient monasteries, and crisp mountain air. However, Indian visitors must obtain a permit before entering.

Indonesia, which also gives Indians visa-free entry for up to 30 days, is perfect for a warm tropical winter. From Bali’s scenic beaches to Ubud’s green rainforests and the cultural energy of its many islands, Indonesia offers a mix of nature, adventure, and traditions.

Mauritius is another winter favourite, offering a 90-day visa-free stay for Indians. With its white beaches, blue lagoons, volcanic landscapes, and sunny weather, it is an ideal place to unwind during the colder months.

Nepal is the most accessible option for Indians, offering visa-free entry for an unlimited duration. Travellers can explore Kathmandu’s rich heritage, enjoy hearty winter food, and experience some of the world’s best clear-sky mountain treks.

