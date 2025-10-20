Gotham's late goal earns tie vs. Racing Louisville, clinches playoff spot

Rose Lavelle's goal in the 85th minute not only preserved a point for host Gotham FC in their 2-2 tie Sunday with Racing Louisville at Harrison, NJ, but it also secured a NWSL playoff spot for the club. Until Lavelle's goal, a bender around a Racing wall on a direct kick 20 yards out, it appeared that Sarah Weber's goal 20 minutes earlier would propel Louisville (9-9-7, 34 points) to its first playoff spot in that club's five- year history. Weber scored on a sliding kick inside the six-yard box after Gotham's Jess Carter could not contain a lob into the 18-yard box from Racing's Lauren Milliet. Jaelin Howell gave Gotham (9-7-9, 36 points) the lead in the 15th minute with her shot from the perimeter of the 18 putting Gotham up 1-0, but Janine Sonis equalized 14 minutes later off a crossing pass from Emma Sears. Rather than securing a playoff spot, Racing Louisville ended up giving up a points-dropping goal in the 85th minute or later for the seventh time in its last 11 games. Now, Racing's postseason fate will be decided in a Nov. 2 match against visiting Bay FC. Gotham outshot their guests 17-9 and 7-3 on target. Shelby Hogan made a save for Gotham, while Jordyn Bloomer made five for Louisville. That included a last-minute save of a Howell header off a corner kick. –Field Level Media

