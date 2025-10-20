LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK
LIVE TV
Home > World > Gotham's late goal earns tie vs. Racing Louisville, clinches playoff spot

Gotham's late goal earns tie vs. Racing Louisville, clinches playoff spot

Gotham's late goal earns tie vs. Racing Louisville, clinches playoff spot

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 20, 2025 03:09:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gotham's late goal earns tie vs. Racing Louisville, clinches playoff spot

Rose Lavelle's goal in the 85th minute not only preserved a point for host Gotham FC in their 2-2 tie Sunday with Racing Louisville at Harrison, NJ, but it also secured a NWSL playoff spot for the club. Until Lavelle's goal, a bender around a Racing wall on a direct kick 20 yards out, it appeared that Sarah Weber's goal 20 minutes earlier would propel Louisville (9-9-7, 34 points) to its first playoff spot in that club's five- year history. Weber scored on a sliding kick inside the six-yard box after Gotham's Jess Carter could not contain a lob into the 18-yard box from Racing's Lauren Milliet. Jaelin Howell gave Gotham (9-7-9, 36 points) the lead in the 15th minute with her shot from the perimeter of the 18 putting Gotham up 1-0, but Janine Sonis equalized 14 minutes later off a crossing pass from Emma Sears. Rather than securing a playoff spot, Racing Louisville ended up giving up a points-dropping goal in the 85th minute or later for the seventh time in its last 11 games. Now, Racing's postseason fate will be decided in a Nov. 2 match against visiting Bay FC. Gotham outshot their guests 17-9 and 7-3 on target. Shelby Hogan made a save for Gotham, while Jordyn Bloomer made five for Louisville. That included a last-minute save of a Howell header off a corner kick. –Field Level Media

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 3:09 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

UPDATE 4-Ligue 1 Standings

UPDATE 7-NFL Results

WTA 125K Series, Río Ladies Open Women's Singles Results

UPDATE 14-NHL Standings

UPDATE 2-Turk Cypriot moderate wins election in major policy shift in conflict

LATEST NEWS

Verstappen's flawless U.S. Grand Prix win tightens F1 title race

Gotham's late goal earns tie vs. Racing Louisville, clinches playoff spot

Amorim not resting on laurels after United snatch late winner at Anfield

Pre Diwali Glam Jam! Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor And The Full Family Gathering, Pics Here

SPAC backed by Trump Jr., Omeed Malik, Palihapitiya files for $260 million US IPO

Apollo-backed Aeroméxico seeks up to $2.9 billion valuation in US IPO

Why RJD Faces Backlash For Fielding Shahabuddin’s Son Osama Shahab? Here’s The Acid Bath Story Still Haunts Voters In Bihar

Nvidia unveils first Blackwell chip wafer made with TSMC in US

Trump approves tariff relief for US auto production, issues new truck duties

Smriti Mandhana Breaks Down After Narrow Defeat Against England, Watch

Gotham's late goal earns tie vs. Racing Louisville, clinches playoff spot

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gotham's late goal earns tie vs. Racing Louisville, clinches playoff spot

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gotham's late goal earns tie vs. Racing Louisville, clinches playoff spot
Gotham's late goal earns tie vs. Racing Louisville, clinches playoff spot
Gotham's late goal earns tie vs. Racing Louisville, clinches playoff spot
Gotham's late goal earns tie vs. Racing Louisville, clinches playoff spot
QUICK LINKS