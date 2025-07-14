LIVE TV
Home > World > Grand Canyon Wildfires: What We Know So Far About The Lodge Destruction, Evacuations, And More

Grand Canyon Wildfires: What We Know So Far About The Lodge Destruction, Evacuations, And More

Wildfires raging north of the Grand Canyon have destroyed the historic Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim, officials confirmed to USA Today on Sunday. The fires, which have burned over 45,000 acres, have triggered mass evacuations and raised air quality concerns. Parts of the park, including the inner canyon and Phantom Ranch, have been closed due to safety risks and ongoing fire suppression efforts.

Grand Canyon wildfires destroy historic North Rim lodge, burn 45,000+ acres, force evacuations, and prompt park closures. Photo/X.

Last Updated: July 14, 2025 10:34:33 IST

Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim was destroyed as wildfires burning north of the Grand Canyon wrecked havoc on historic officials confirmed on Sunday to USA Today. The wildfires inn the area have also prompted large-scale evacuations, raising the concerns of air wuality and forcing closures of the par.

Grand Canyon Wildfires: Fires Burn More Than 45,000 Acres

Two wildfires are currently active about 30 miles apart to the north of the Grand Canyon, acording to state and federal fire officials, while the fires had already grown to over 45,000 acres by July 13.

One of the fires, called the Dragon Bravo Fire, displayed what park officials described as “extreme and volatile fire behavior” on the evening of July 12. That fire expanded by 500 acres overnight, according to a statement posted by Grand Canyon National Park officials on July 13.

“Fire managers have confirmed the loss of the Grand Canyon Lodge and numerous historic cabins in the developed area,” park officials said.

About the History of the Grand Canyon Lodge

The Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim first opened in 1937 and was the only hotel located inside the national park at the North Rim.

The original lodge was built in part for the Union Pacific Railroad that was destroyed inn 1932 fire. After that fire, the railroad quickly established a cafeteria and recreation hall to continue serving visitors, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

The new lodge was constructed on the same foundation as the original while using many of the materils used in the earlier one. However, the new design was scaled back. The second story of the lodge was removed in addition to the removal of observation tower that were part of the earlier structure. The lodge followed the design philosophy of architect Gilbert Stanley Underwood, who built according to National Park Service guidelines requiring that buildings reflect their natural environment.

In 1987, the Grand Canyon Lodge was designated a National Historic Landmark, according to the NPS.

Up to 80 Structures Destroyed in Grand Canyon Wildfires

Preliminary assessments show that between 50 to 80 structures have been destroyed in the fires so far. This includes not only the Grand Canyon Lodge but also National Park Service administrative buildings and visitor facilities, park officials told USA Today.

Despite the destruction, park service officials confirmed that there have been no injuries or fatalities associated with the fires. All staff and residents were successfully evacuated before the fire intensified.

 Grand Canyon Lodge Closed

Several parts of the Grand Canyon are now closed to visitors, officials said includinng the inner canyon, Phantom Ranch, and all trails leading to the inner parts of the lodge.

The closure of the canyon was prompted in part by damage to a water treatment facility on the North Rim. The water treament facility  was impacted by the fire and began leaking chlorine ga which is toxic and heavier than air, officials warned that it could settle into the lower parts of the canyon, creating additional safety hazards.

The gas leak has also complicated firefighting efforts, according to park officials, as the leak prevented fire retardant from being dropped in certain areas and forced firefighting personnel to evacuate for safety.

