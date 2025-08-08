LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Greece on Fire: Death and Devastation Sweep Across Regions

Greece on Fire: Death and Devastation Sweep Across Regions

A fierce wildfire in Keratea, southeast of Athens, killed one man and forced mass evacuations as strong winds fueled the blaze. Firefighting crews are battling flames across Greece, including a second major fire in Ancient Olympia. Over 50 wildfires erupted in just 24 hours.

Firefighting crews are battling fires across the affected areas
Firefighting crews are battling fires across the affected areas

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 8, 2025 23:56:00 IST

One man lost his life in a deadly wildfire in Keratea, southeast of Athens, and thousands were forced to be evacuated as flames rapidly consumed homes and farmland.

The fire broke out shortly after 2 p.m. local time on Friday in the Manoutso area, quickly spreading through dry grass and agricultural plots. The body of the victim was discovered in his home in the Togani area, close to the fire’s origin.

Strong Winds Enhanced the Surge of Fire

The fire expanded quickly, fueled by strong winds reaching up to 9 on the Beaufort scale. Emergency alerts were sent by the 112 civil protection service, instructing residents to evacuate seven settlements: Synterina, Dimolaki, Maliasteka, Agiasma, Charvalo, Drosia, and the severely hit Ari, where flames swept through from one end to the other. Police helped evacuate at least 10 residents who had initially refused to leave.

Mayor Dimitris Loukas of Lavreotiki described the blaze as “extremely difficult” to control, stretching over seven kilometers. The fire moved from Manoutso toward Drosia, entering a pine forest and now threatens the Anavyssos area.

Meanwhile, a team of 190 firefighters, seven ground teams, 44 fire engines, and the mobile operations center “Olympus” are involved in a massive firefighting operation involving aerial support which includes 11 aircraft and seven helicopters, while heavy machinery from the Attica region and the military is being used to create firebreaks. Reinforcements from Romania and the Czech Republic have also joined the effort.

Residents of Several Villages Set to be Evacuated

Another major blaze erupted on Friday in Helidoni, a municipality of Ancient Olympia, Western Greece. Strong winds enhanced fire here as well, which spread rapidly. Fire officials worked swiftly to prevent blaze from reaching high-voltage power lines. Several villages such as Grammatikos, Lantzoi, Agios Georgios Lantzoïou, Pournari, and Irakleia were issued evacuation orders.

Residents were asked to move toward Pyrgos, media reports said. Six aircrafts and three choppers were helping firefighters in their work. Meanwhile, an individual trapped at football ground in Helidoni was rescued and hospitalized with severe burns.

Authorities continue to warn that the wildfire risk remains critical across Attica, the Peloponnese, and western Greece, as more than 50 agricultural and forest fires were reported nationwide in just 24 hours—one of the worst days this summer.

Also Read: France’s Largest Wildfire in Decades Devastates Southern Region

Tags: firegreece

RELATED News

US Military Planning To Fire Missiles At Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks? Know Why
Shashi Tharoor Compares Trump’s Tariff Move To ‘Schoolyard Bully’ Taunt, Outlines What India’s Response Should Be – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX
Satya Nadella Issues Big Statement After Elon Musk’s ‘OpenAI Will Eat Microsoft Alive’ Comment: ‘People Have Been Trying…’
Volodymyr Zelenskyy Issues Big Statement Ahead Of Trump-Putin Meet, Says ‘Decision Without Ukraine Will…’
Who Was William Webster? Only Person To Lead Both FBI And CIA, Dies At 101

LATEST NEWS

From Court to Controversy: Novak Djokovic Fined in Spain Ahead of US Open Chase
Watch: Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet In Slow Motion, Shows-Off Hot Bod In Pool Ahead Of War 2 Release
YSRCP Slams Chandrababu’s “Fabricated Liquor Scam” as Political Vendetta.
Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
Greece on Fire: Death and Devastation Sweep Across Regions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Greece on Fire: Death and Devastation Sweep Across Regions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Greece on Fire: Death and Devastation Sweep Across Regions
Greece on Fire: Death and Devastation Sweep Across Regions
Greece on Fire: Death and Devastation Sweep Across Regions
Greece on Fire: Death and Devastation Sweep Across Regions

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?