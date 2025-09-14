‘H1-B Only’: Tesla Accused of Discrimination Against American Job Seekers
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV amit shah asia cup 2025 anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV amit shah asia cup 2025 anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV amit shah asia cup 2025 anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV amit shah asia cup 2025 anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV amit shah asia cup 2025 anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV amit shah asia cup 2025 anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV amit shah asia cup 2025 anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV amit shah asia cup 2025 anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘H1-B Only’: Tesla Accused of Discrimination Against American Job Seekers

‘H1-B Only’: Tesla Accused of Discrimination Against American Job Seekers

Tesla faces a class action lawsuit in San Francisco alleging it favors H1-B visa workers over U.S. citizens to cut labor costs. Plaintiffs claim citizens are denied jobs or laid off at higher rates, citing over 1,300 visa hires vs. 6,000 domestic layoffs in 2024. They seek damages for discrimination.

The lawsuit cites public remarks made by Elon Musk. (Credit - X)
The lawsuit cites public remarks made by Elon Musk. (Credit - X)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Last updated: September 14, 2025 14:45:01 IST

Tesla, the electric vehicle company led by billionaire Elon Musk, is facing a lawsuit that accuses it of favouring foreign workers on H1-B visas over American citizens. The lawsuit claims Tesla prefers hiring H1-B visa holders because the company can pay them lower wages compared to U.S. citizens.

The class action lawsuit was filed in a San Francisco federal court. It argues that Tesla violated federal civil rights law by showing a “systematic preference” for visa holders. According to the complaint, U.S. citizens are being fired at much higher rates than visa workers.

Who Filed the Lawsuit Against Tesla?

The case has been brought forward by two individuals: software engineer Scott Taub and human resources specialist Sofia Brander. Both allege that Tesla refused to hire them once the company realized they were U.S. citizens who did not require sponsorship. Taub said he was told a job was for “H1-B visa only,” and was not called back for a second interview. Brander claimed that despite working as a contractor for Tesla, she was denied interviews for two full-time roles.

The complaint also points to Tesla’s heavy reliance on H1-B visa workers. In 2024, the company reportedly hired about 1,355 visa holders while laying off more than 6,000 domestic employees. The plaintiffs believe most of those laid off were U.S. citizens.

According to the complaint, Tesla benefits financially from hiring visa-dependent employees. It argues that the company pays them less than American workers for the same jobs, a practice sometimes referred to as “wage theft.”

Musk’s Statements Under Scrutiny

The lawsuit also refers to Elon Musk’s past remarks. On December 27, 2024, Musk posted on his platform X (formerly Twitter) supporting the H1-B visa program.

He said Tesla and other companies benefited from it, noting he once held the visa after moving from South Africa before becoming a U.S. citizen. Musk added that many people who helped build Tesla, SpaceX, and X also came through H1-B visas.

The lawsuit claims Tesla favors foreign workers over U.S. citizens, calling it discrimination. The plaintiffs are seeking damages for Americans denied jobs or laid off. Critics say the program reduces local jobs and lowers wages.

Also Read: What Is Tesla’s Pay Package Controversy That Could Make Elon Musk The World’s First Trillionaire?

Tags: Elon Musk H1-B visaH1-B visa controversyH1-B visa workersTesla lawsuit

RELATED News

Pak: UKPNP condemns heavy police deployment in PoJK ahead of planned protest
China Rejects U.S. War Claims: Wang Yi Says ‘We Don’t Create Wars’
Dharamshala: Tibetan Parliament-in-exile to standardise Tibetan national flag in upcoming session
Sushila Karki Officially Takes Charge As The Interim PM Of Nepal, What’s The New Challenge?
Sushila Karki assumes charge as Nepal's Interim Prime Minister

LATEST NEWS

Harleen Deol: Know About The Rising Star Of Indian Women’s Cricket
India's Logistics & Industrial leasing hits 30.7 MSF in H1 2025
Unmukt Chand backs India ahead of Asia Cup clash against Pakistan
IndiGo Flight Carrying Dimple Yadav Aborts Take-Off, Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow
5 Common Things Around Your Home That Attracts Snakes and How To Prevent Them
Journalist Siddique Kappan, 10 others booked for obstructing pedestrian movement during event in Kochi
Cricket vs National Sentiment: UBT Sena Stages Protest in Mumbai Ahead of India-Pakistan Match
‘Bangladesh Is Better Than India’: Mahua Moitra Refuses Bangladeshi Infiltration, Says ‘No One Wants To Live In India’
‘H1-B Only’: Tesla Accused of Discrimination Against American Job Seekers
Manisha Koirala Calls Out Corruption In Nepal, Wants Three Senior Leaders To “Gracefully Retire From….”
‘H1-B Only’: Tesla Accused of Discrimination Against American Job Seekers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘H1-B Only’: Tesla Accused of Discrimination Against American Job Seekers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘H1-B Only’: Tesla Accused of Discrimination Against American Job Seekers
‘H1-B Only’: Tesla Accused of Discrimination Against American Job Seekers
‘H1-B Only’: Tesla Accused of Discrimination Against American Job Seekers
‘H1-B Only’: Tesla Accused of Discrimination Against American Job Seekers

QUICK LINKS