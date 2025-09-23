VIDEO: Hamas Publicly Kills 3 For Siding With Israel, All Shot In The Head, Crowd Cheers

Hamas Public Execution Video: Three Palestinians accused of collaborating with Israel were executed by masked Hamas gunmen in front of a crowd in Gaza on Sunday, according to eyewitness reports and video footage circulating online. Gruesome footage of the killings, first shared on a Hamas-affiliated Telegram group, shows the three blindfolded men kneeling on the ground while three armed Hamas militants stood over them, with a fourth reading from a paper in Arabic.

“Pursuant to the content of Palestinian revolutionary law and based on the Palestinian revolutionary court, a death sentence was decided against those who betrayed the homeland, betrayed their people and betrayed their cause, and put [themselves] hand-in-hand with the occupation in order to kill their own people,” the militants declared, according to an English-language translation provided to The Telegraph by The Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis (CAMERA).

The crowd reportedly chanted “Allahu Akbar!” – meaning “God is most great” – seemingly in approval of the executions.

And here is the horrifying video of Hamas’ public execution of Palestinians accused of “collaborating” with Israel. I edited out the part where they are shot point blank. pic.twitter.com/h5QJ4he3sW — Jotam Confino (@mrconfino) September 22, 2025

Hamas Militants Shoot All Three In Head

Following the announcement, all three men were shot in the head and upper body. Hamas gunmen reportedly left handwritten notes on the victims’ bodies stating, “Your betrayal will not pass without punishment. A harsh punishment awaits,” according to local reports.

Hamas’ Ministry of the Interior labeled the men a “group of outlaws” who had allegedly collaborated with Israel.

Israeli media outlet Israel Hayom reported that other groups, including Islamic Jihad and the Mujahideen Brigades – both designated as terrorist organizations by the United States – participated in the executions.

Canada, UK, Australia Recognize Palestine

The killings occurred less than a day after Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia formally recognized Palestine as a UN member state, a move strongly opposed by both Israel and the United States.

This is the latest in a series of public executions by Hamas this year. In May, the group reportedly killed six Palestinians accused of looting humanitarian aid and shot another 13 in the legs, according to local media outlets.

