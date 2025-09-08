Hamas ready to negotiate ceasefire terms after Trump's 'last warning': Report

Gaza City [Gaza], September 8 (ANI): Hamas has said it is ready to “immediately sit at the negotiating table” following what it described as “some ideas from the American side aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement,” Al Jazeera reported.

Its statement came soon after US President Donald Trump said he had issued his “last warning” to Hamas to accept a deal to release captives in Gaza.

“The Hamas Movement welcomes any initiative that supports efforts to end the aggression against our people, and affirms its readiness to immediately sit at the negotiating table to discuss the release of all prisoners,” the Palestinian group said, as per Al Jazeera.

In exchange, it wanted “a clear declaration of the end of the war, a full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and the formation of a committee of independent Palestinians to manage the Gaza Strip, which would begin its duties immediately”.

Earlier, Trump posted on social media: “The Israelis have accepted my terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning.”

The US has issued a new ceasefire plan that would see the immediate release of all Israeli captives still held in Gaza in exchange for 2,000-3,000 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails and a ceasefire in Gaza, as per Al Jazeera.

“I think we’re going to have a deal on Gaza very soon. It’s a hell of a problem… I think we’re going to get [all the hostages],” Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has strongly condemned the recent international push to recognise Palestinian statehood, labelling it a “tremendous mistake” that could destabilise the region and prompt Israel to take unilateral actions.

Speaking during a joint press conference alongside Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen on Sunday (local time), Saar warned that such moves risk undermining peace efforts and emboldening groups like Hamas. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.