Hostages or Human Shields? Israel Slams Hamas “Sadistic” Campaign Linked to Hostages Video

Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar condemned “Hamas and Islamic Jihad” for what he described as a “deliberate and well-planned sadistic propaganda campaign” using hostages, following the release of disturbing videos showing two Israeli captives.

Addressing international media at a press conference, Sa’ar said, “Hamas and Islamic Jihad are using the starvation and torture of hostages as part of a deliberate and well-planned sadistic propaganda campaign. The issue of the hostages must be front and center on the world stage!”

The remarks came after videos were released showing hostages Evyatar David and Rom Braslavski in visibly deteriorated condition.

Israel Says Hamas Has Deliberately Starved Hostages

“The world witnessed their terrible condition. Starved. Tortured. Evyatar was forced to dig his own grave. The world saw the thick arm of the well-fed terrorist – next to the starved and tortured Evyatar,” Sa’ar said.

He drew comparisons between Hamas and notorious groups, stating, “On October 7th – and since then – Hamas has committed evil crimes like the Nazis and ISIS did.”

“There are still 50 hostages cruelly being held in the dungeons of Gaza,” the minister added, criticising the absence of international oversight. “We see the dire condition of our starved hostages – yet they still have not seen representatives of the Red Cross, despite this being explicitly agreed upon.”

He further alleged that the starvation campaign was being manipulated for media purposes. “These organizations also planned the starvation campaign of lies together. The amount of aid entering proves that it is a fake propaganda campaign.”

Hamas Wants to Keep Hostages to Ensure Own Survival: Israeli Minister

Sa’ar warned that hostage-taking is being used as a strategic tool by terror groups to ensure their survival. “Terror states and organisations kidnap civilians in order to ensure their own survival and interests. Innocent civilians are inhumanely used as tools by terrorists to achieve their goals. In the case of Hamas – to force upon us their conditions: Remaining in power in Gaza.”

Labelling the situation as a global threat, Sa’ar said, “This is a dangerous phenomenon that could happen tomorrow anywhere. The international community must make it not worthwhile for the terrorists. The world must put an end to the phenomenon of kidnapping civilians. It must be front and center on the world stage.”

Sa’ar announced his travel plans to New York to push the issue at the United Nations. “This is why I will head to New York tonight: To participate in a special UN Security Council session, which I initiated, taking place tomorrow on the situation of the hostages. I thank the US and Panama for answering our call and helping convene this important and urgent meeting.”

The minister expressed appreciation for countries that joined Israel’s diplomatic efforts. “That is why I reached out to my colleagues and asked them to urgently put the issue of the hostages at the center of the global agenda. I thank them for showing up and for raising their voice.”

Calling out international media, Sa’ar said: “The unbalanced and twisted anti-Israeli agenda of a huge part of the international media has once again been exposed. Just as there is no acknowledgement of Israel’s humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip – and Israel is doing a lot – the horrible images of the hostages were painfully missing from the front pages of The New York Times, The Washington Post, and most of the global media. It is shameful!”

He demanded the “immediate and unconditional release of all the hostages,” calling out what he described as global hypocrisy. “Certain countries and leaders try to create a ‘symmetry’ between both sides – between hostages and murderers. But this is a distortion! There is no symmetry here!”

Taking aim at French President Emmanuel Macron’s comments, Sa’ar said: “You heard what the President of France said. Hostages ‘on both sides.’ But there aren’t! On one side you have hostages, brutally kidnapped from their homes on Oct. 7th, tortured and held in cruel captivity for almost two years by Hamas. On the other side, evil murderers serving life sentences. The simple truth: There are hostages on one side. And terrorists on the other.”

Israeli Minister Claims European Countries Providing Gifts to Hamas

He accused countries such as France, the UK, and Canada of rewarding Hamas through diplomatic steps. “The steps taken by countries like France, the UK, Canada and others are a pure prize for terror. A huge gift for Hamas.”

Citing statements from Hamas, he said: “Here you have a senior member of Hamas clearly stating: These are the fruits of October 7th. These countries must understand the consequences of their actions.”

Sa’ar claimed that moves to recognize a virtual Palestinian state derailed hostage negotiations. “I warned on this very stage that recognizing a virtual Palestinian State will lead to the assassination of the chances to reach a hostage deal and ceasefire. This is exactly what happened.”

Calling the diplomatic moves “immoral” and “politically foolish,” he said: “These steps have only hardened Hamas’ stance during critical days in the negotiations for a hostage deal and ceasefire and rewarded them for their terror. It is a huge mistake. It is morally distorted. It is geopolitically foolish.”

He closed with a strong message to the global community: “It is time for these countries to do some soul-searching. If you can’t help – for God sake – don’t continue to cause damage to all the people living in our region!”

(Inputs From ANI)

