How Did Israel’s Sea Of Galilee Turn Blood Red? Truth Will Leave You Shocked

Visitors at Israel’s Sea of Galilee were recently stunned when the water appeared to turn blood red. Some people said the scene looked like the plagues described in the book of Exodus, where God turned the Nile red after Moses struck it with his staff.

Videos and photos quickly spread on social media, with some calling it a “bad omen” or even a sign of the end times. However, experts have a far less dramatic explanation.

What exactly happened?

According to Israel’s Environmental Protection Ministry, the red color came from algae. The algae normally appear green but turn red under intense sunlight, high temperatures, and nutrient-rich water. Officials confirmed the algae are harmless and nontoxic, and tests showed the water is safe for swimming.

This event has also sparked debate about the famous biblical story of Moses parting the Red Sea. While many see it as a miracle, scientists say certain natural factors could explain it.

According to a Daily Express report, strong winds blowing at about 100 km/h (62 mph) from the right direction could push back the water, creating a passage around three miles wide. When the winds stopped, the water would rush back with great force, possibly overwhelming the Egyptian forces described in the Bible.

Oceanographer Carl Drews from the National Center for Atmospheric Research told MailOnline that the parting of the Red Sea could be both a natural and supernatural event.

Accordiong to the report, Dr Bruce Parker, former chief scientist at the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, added that Moses might have understood tidal patterns and used that knowledge to lead his people to safety. The Bible itself notes: “The Lord caused the sea to go by a strong east wind all that night.”

ALSO READ: Donald Trump To Support Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Gaza Takeover? All You Need To Know