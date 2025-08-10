LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump To Support Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Gaza Takeover? All You Need To Know

Donald Trump To Support Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Gaza Takeover? All You Need To Know

While committing the US to lead humanitarian aid efforts amid Gaza's dire crisis, Trump refrained from opposing Israel's military expansion in the region.

Trump signals support for Netanyahu's Gaza takeover
Trump signals support for Netanyahu's Gaza takeover

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 10, 2025 12:33:31 IST

US President Donald Trump has signalled tacit approval for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to take over the Gaza Strip, framing it as an Israeli decision amid growing international criticism, The Hill reported.

While committing the US to lead humanitarian aid efforts amid Gaza’s dire crisis, Trump refrained from opposing Israel’s military expansion in the region. “As far as the rest of it, I really can’t say. That’s going to be pretty much up to Israel,” he said earlier this week, The Hill added.

Netanyahu’s move, approved by Israel’s security Cabinet, has deepened divisions domestically and isolated Israel from European, Arab, and Gulf allies. Germany announced a halt on military exports to Israel for use in Gaza, following similar stances by France, Canada, and the UK, which has called an emergency UN Security Council meeting, The Hill reported.

US Vice President Vance, meeting British Foreign Minister David Lammy, acknowledged differences in approach but noted shared objectives. “There’s a lot of common objectives here. There is some, I think, disagreement about how exactly to accomplish those common objectives,” he said.

Netanyahu dismissed international criticism, stating, “We are not going to occupy Gaza – we are going to free Gaza from Hamas.” He vowed to establish a peaceful civilian administration independent of Hamas or the Palestinian Authority to secure hostages’ release and prevent future threats.

Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir warned the Cabinet the occupation could endanger hostages and entrap the military but committed to executing the plan “in the best possible way.”

The Israeli public remains divided, with many doubting the operation will end Hamas’s rule or secure hostages. Opposition leader Yair Lapid called the Cabinet’s decision a “total disaster.”

In Washington, bipartisan support for Israel persists, but Netanyahu’s war strategy and the humanitarian toll have eroded some public opinion, with voices like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene calling the conflict a “genocide.” Sen. Bernie Sanders gained increased support for blocking arms sales to Israel.

Saudi Arabia condemned Netanyahu’s Gaza takeover plan, denouncing the “crimes of starvation, brutal practices, and ethnic cleansing” against Palestinians.

Mediators from Egypt and Qatar, collaborating with the US, are reportedly drafting a ceasefire framework involving the release of hostages in exchange for ending the war and Israeli withdrawal, The Associated Press reported.

Will Todman of the Center for Strategic and International Studies warned of the risks of a prolonged Israeli occupation without a clear exit plan, saying, “Unless the United States changes its stance, I think ultimately, Israel will continue with this plan.”

With inputs from ANI

ALSO READ: What Is Israel Defense Forces’ Surprise Exercise ‘Dawn’? Here’s What We Know

Tags: donald trumpgazaisrael

RELATED News

US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?

LATEST NEWS

Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day
Eknath Shinde Dismisses Rift Rumours, Says Delhi Visits Aim at Maharashtra’s Development
After Spirit, Deepika Padukone Quits The Intern Remake With Amitabh Bachchan After Years Of Delay
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Critically Injured After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
Donald Trump To Support Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Gaza Takeover? All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump To Support Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Gaza Takeover? All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump To Support Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Gaza Takeover? All You Need To Know
Donald Trump To Support Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Gaza Takeover? All You Need To Know
Donald Trump To Support Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Gaza Takeover? All You Need To Know
Donald Trump To Support Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Gaza Takeover? All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?