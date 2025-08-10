LIVE TV
Home > World > What Is Israel Defense Forces' Surprise Exercise 'Dawn'? Here's What We Know

What Is Israel Defense Forces’ Surprise Exercise ‘Dawn’? Here’s What We Know

The military explained that the drill includes surprise scenarios and multi-scene events across all possible 'theaters of war'

IDF launches surprise 'Dawn' exercise (Image source: Reuters)
IDF launches surprise 'Dawn' exercise (Image source: Reuters)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 10, 2025 10:29:24 IST

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a surprise exercise named “Dawn” on Sunday to test the readiness of its general headquarters and main command centers, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Directed by Chief of Staff Major General Eyal Zamir, the exercise aims to evaluate the IDF’s ability to respond quickly and effectively to large-scale attacks, the Jerusalem Post added.

The military explained that the drill includes surprise scenarios and multi-scene events across all possible “theaters of war.”

IDF Comptroller Brigadier General (res.) Ofer Sarigm and his team are overseeing the exercise, inspecting and judging the IDF’s reaction time in terms of both quality and capability, the Jerusalem Post reported.

“The IDF will continue and initiate a series of audit activities across all commands, branches, and units in order to improve their competence and readiness,” the military statement said.

This exercise comes amid ongoing IDF operations on multiple fronts. The most recent strike occurred Saturday night, when the IDF targeted a Hezbollah terrorist in the Aynata area of southern Lebanon. The military said the individual was gathering intelligence on Israeli forces, violating the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with security officials on Tuesday, during which the IDF Chief of Staff presented options for advancing the campaign in Gaza, reflecting preparations made ahead of continued military actions across the region.

According to a post from his official X account, the meeting lasted over three hours and included a presentation by the IDF Chief-of-Staff on various options for action.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a three-hour security discussion today, in which options for proceeding with the campaign in Gaza were presented by the IDF Chief-of-Staff. The IDF is prepared to carry out any decision made by the Security Cabinet,” the post read. The update was shared around 10:08 pm IST.

With inputs from ANI

Tags: gazahamasisrael

What Is Israel Defense Forces’ Surprise Exercise ‘Dawn’? Here’s What We Know

