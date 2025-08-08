Humanitarian Alarm: UN, World Powers Warn of Catastrophe as Israel Eyes Gaza Control

The international community has condemned Israel’s decision to takeover Gaza. The Israeli security cabinet agreed with the plan of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow the Israeli forces to fully occupy Gaza strip.

Gaza is currently facing a worsening humanitarian crisis where people are starving and have become homeless following almost two years of war. After the news, this is how the world reacted to Israel’s decision:

United Nations Reaction

The UN’s human rights chief, Volker Turk, condemned the decision. He said it goes against a ruling by the International Court of Justice, which called on Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian territories. Turk added that Israel’s actions harm efforts toward a peaceful two-state solution and the Palestinian right to self-determination.

Palestinian Authorities and Armed Groups

The Palestinian presidency called Israel’s plan a “complete crime” and said it will lead to an “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.” President Mahmoud Abbas’s office described the move as part of a pattern of “genocide, starvation, and siege.”

Hamas said that Israeli decision shows it does not care about its own citizens, held hostage in Gaza. Hamas warned that the decision to occupy Gaza could put those hostages at risk.

Another armed group, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, accused Israel of planning “a new chapter in the war of extermination.” It blamed Netanyahu for trying to force Palestinians out of Gaza and said Arab and Western countries must act to stop him.

Global Government Responses

United Kingdom: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Israel’s decision is “wrong” and urged the Israeli government to stop the operation. He warned that more military action will only lead to more bloodshed and won’t help end the conflict or free the hostages.

China: China expressed “serious concerns” and said Gaza is a part of Palestinian territory. It urged Israel to stop its “dangerous actions” and called for an immediate ceasefire to ease the suffering of civilians and secure the release of hostages.

Germany: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced a pause on arms exports to Israel that could be used in Gaza. He said Israel’s harsher military actions made it hard for Germany to support such operations.

Turkey: Turkiye’s Foreign Ministry said Israel’s plan aims to push Palestinians out of Gaza and called on world leaders to stop it.

European Union: EU leaders voiced strong disapproval. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Israel must reconsider its plan. European Council President Antonio Costa said the move may affect EU-Israel relations and violates international law.

Belgium: The Belgian government said it would summon Israel’s ambassador to express its strong disagreement. It also criticized continued settlement activity in the West Bank.

Australia: Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong warned that the plan will worsen Gaza’s humanitarian crisis. She stressed that “forced displacement” is against international law and again called for an immediate ceasefire.

As the humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to decline, global pressure is mounting on Israel to reconsider its actions and avoid further suffering.

