Home > World > After Massive Trolling Over "I Condom The Attack" Typo, Pakistan Now Mocked  For Misspelling  'Unites States' In Shehbaz Sharif US Visit Post

Shehbaz Sharif: An official statement from Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan has triggered fresh online ridicule after multiple typographical errors were spotted in a press release announcing Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to the United States.

‘I Condom The Attack’: Pakistan Confirms Shehbaz Sharif’s US Visit For ‘Board Of Peace’ Meet; Netizens Brutally Troll Typos (Pic Credits: X, Canva Modified)
‘I Condom The Attack’: Pakistan Confirms Shehbaz Sharif’s US Visit For ‘Board Of Peace’ Meet; Netizens Brutally Troll Typos (Pic Credits: X, Canva Modified)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: February 19, 2026 11:29:54 IST

Shehbaz Sharif: An official statement from Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan has triggered fresh online ridicule after multiple typographical errors were spotted in a press release announcing Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to the United States.

The headline of the statement read: “Prime Minister’s Visit to the Unites States of Americas”, drawing immediate attention for the misspelling. The release stated that Sharif would travel to the US at the invitation of President Donald Trump to attend the inaugural session of the “Board of Peace” on February 19, 2026.

Not The First Typo Controversy

This is not the first time an official communication linked to the Prime Minister has sparked controversy over language errors.

Last year, during heightened tensions in West Asia involving Israel and Iran, a screenshot widely circulated on social media allegedly showed Sharif writing “I condom the attack” instead of “I condemn the attack” while reacting to reported airstrikes.

The apparent typo quickly went viral, with memes and jokes overshadowing the seriousness of the geopolitical situation.

Social Media Reacts Swiftly

The latest spelling errors once again prompted reactions across social media platforms. Several users pointed out the word “Unites” in the headline, posting laughing emojis and sarcastic remarks.

An account named “Pakistan (Civilians)” posted a critical comment, while others highlighted the repeated communication lapses in official statements.

The episode has reignited conversations online about proofreading standards in high-level diplomatic communications, especially when announcements concern international visits and sensitive global engagements.

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 10:56 AM IST
