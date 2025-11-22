‘I think we will get along fine’: What Trump Predicts Before Meeting New York Mayor Mamdani at White House?

LIVE TV
US President Donald Trump expressed optimism ahead of his meeting with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani at the White House, saying, “I think we will get along fine.” This will be the first meeting following Mamdani’s election victory earlier this month.

Published: November 22, 2025 02:22:59 IST

US President Donald Trump expressed optimism ahead of his meeting with New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani at the White House, saying, “I think we will get along fine.” This will be the first meeting following Mamdani’s election victory earlier this month. 

New York Mayor had requested the sit-down with Trump, scheduled for 3 p.m. at the White House, to discuss cost-of-living issues and public safety. 

Trump Calls Mamdani ‘Radical Left’ but Expects Civil Meeting

During an interview with Fox News, the 79-year-old President Donald Trump described the encounter as likely to be “quite civil” and praised 34-year-old New York Mayor Mamdani for a “successful run” ahead of their meeting. 

He added, “I was hitting him a little hard.. I think we’ll get along fine. Look, we’re looking for the same thing: we want to make New York strong.”

But previously, Trump called Mamdani a “radical left lunatic,” a communist, and a “jew hater.” 

QUICK LINKS