‘If These Ships Come Closer…’ Donald Trump Warns Any ‘Fast Attack’ Will Be ‘Immediately Eliminated’ As He Begins Hormuz Blockade, Promises To Be ‘Quick And Brutal’

Hormuz Blockade Begins: Diplomacy’s hit a wall, at least for now. After US Vice-President JD Vance spent almost an entire day negotiating with Iran in Islamabad and walked away empty-handed on Saturday, the ball landed squarely in President Donald Trump’s court. He didn’t waste any time. On Sunday, Trump jumped onto Truth Social and made it clear the US wasn’t waiting around anymore.

Trump Begins Hormuz Blockade

Instead of more talks, he announced the US would launch a naval blockade against ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. His message was blunt: “No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas.” He said the blockade kicks in at 10 am ET, which is 7:30 pm in India.

Fox News backed it up, reporting the US Navy is starting its blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz at that same time.

Trump also said US forces would keep clearing mines in the strait so allied ships could move safely, but warned that American troops were “locked and loaded” and ready to take more action when needed.

This blockade isn’t coming out of nowhere. The talks in Islamabad dragged on for nearly 20 hours and ended with Iran refusing to back down on its nuclear plans. Even though Trump insisted there’d been some progress, he admitted that Iran’s nuclear ambitions were the dealbreaker.

US Moves Against Iran After JD Vance Talks End Without Breakthrough

Mediators from Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey are quietly trying to get the talks going again. “We’re not stuck. The door’s still open. Both sides are haggling. It’s a bazaar,” a regional source told Axios. So, negotiations are shaky, but they’re not dead.

But the problems here stretch way past just the nuclear issue. There’s Iran’s grip on the Strait of Hormuz, its backing for groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen. Then you’ve got arguments over uranium enrichment limits, what happens to Iran’s current stockpile, and how much sanctions relief Tehran actually gets in exchange. All of that just makes it even harder for both sides to find any real common ground.

Strait of Hormuz Showdown: US Blockade Plan Sparks Global Concern

You can already see what the blockade’s done. Oil’s shot back up past $100 a barrel. Global markets are jittery as people worry whether ships can even get through the Strait of Hormuz. Ever since things heated up in February, shipping through that important choke point has slowed way down.

For the U.S., this isn’t a simple call. There’s a lot at stake, strategically and politically. A recent CBS poll shows 59 percent of Americans think the conflict’s headed in the wrong direction. Still, Trump’s kept things upbeat. On Fox News, he claimed Iran would end up giving the U.S. “everything” it wants and insisted the American economy could handle any bumps from energy shocks.

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