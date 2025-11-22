Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel utterly roasted President Donald Trump’s critique in a monologue that was not only witty but also completely attuned to the situation. The whole thing started when Trump made a comment questioning the poor comedian’s capability to still be “on air” after hosting the Academy Awards, which was a terrible performance.

Kimmel not only justified his position but also beat the ex-reality TV star and politician in the argument, implying that Trump’s whole life was a case of getting the very chances that he did not have to get.

Kimmel said that he was back “on air” because of the demand and the history of consistent performance, while Trump seems to regard being “on air” as just a matter of self-official announcement, the same as when he was on The Apprentice. The late-night host characterized the slur as a classic case of Trump applying his own career insecurities to others.

Jimmy Kimmel to Trump tonight: “I’ll go when you go, okay? We’ll be a team. Let’s ride off into the sunset together like butch Cassidy and the suntan kid. [ Laughter ] And until then, if I may borrow a phrase from you: ‘quiet, piggy.'” pic.twitter.com/FxFx3x6XH0 — LateNighter (@latenightercom) November 21, 2025







The Late-Night Showdown: Defending the Airwaves

Kimmel took the opportunity to make a distinction very clear between Trump and himself regarding public visibility. Kimmel said that the former President was different in that his job was totally dependent on the network’s support and, even more so, a faithful nightly audience. He even made fun of the longevity of his show, pointing out that he is still “on air” due to ratings and being relevant, not because of inherited wealth or political strategies.

This gave him the chance to change the topic back to Trump, who in a way also has to rely on his base’s loyalty for his political career and post-presidency visibility, as he is not able to count on objective approval metrics. Kimmel’s reply was nothing short of a masterclass in comedy taking the lead in making a sharp political observation about media power and access.

Trump’s Media Criticism: A Case of Projection

The stand-up artist then delved into the real reason behind Trump’s remark. He indicated that Trump’s habit of doubting the professionalism of his opponents is actually a defense mechanism.

By putting up such questions as ‘why’ Kimmel is ‘on air,’ Trump tries to undermine the critic’s position instead of dealing with the criticism’s main point.

Kimmel remarked how ironic it is that a former President who has hosted a famous reality show in the past and whose presence in the media today is unavoidable should criticize a late-night comedian for having a platform. Kimmel presented the attack as an effort to divert the attention from more serious concerns, thus solidifying his role as a top media figure who is not afraid of taking on the politicians.

