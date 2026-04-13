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Home > World News > Imran Khan Health Update: Is Former Pakistan Prime Minister Being Denied Medical Care? PTI Founder’s Condition Worsens In Jail: ‘If Anything Happens To Me…’

Imran Khan Health Update: Is Former Pakistan Prime Minister Being Denied Medical Care? PTI Founder’s Condition Worsens In Jail: ‘If Anything Happens To Me…’

Imran Khan has ordered PTI to pause protests in Islamabad amid rising concerns over his health in Adiala Jail. With supporters alleging inadequate medical care, the move marks a strategic shift as Pakistan’s political tensions continue to escalate around his detention.

Imran Khan health update (AI IMAGE)
Imran Khan health update (AI IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 13, 2026 20:04:49 IST

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Imran Khan Health Update: Is Former Pakistan Prime Minister Being Denied Medical Care? PTI Founder’s Condition Worsens In Jail: ‘If Anything Happens To Me…’

IMRAN KHAN HEALTH UPDATE: Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has told his party leaders to pause all protests in Islamabad for now. This order, which came from Khan through his lawyers while he remains in Adiala Jail, signals PTI is hitting the brakes on its usual street politics in the capital. People close to Khan say his health and continued detention are big concerns right now, so he’s asking everyone to hold off.

Imran Khan Health Update

His lawyer, Salman Safdar, made it clear, no protests in Islamabad or the nearby areas. He also said party officials shouldn’t start plotting any new demonstrations. Until Khan gives the go-ahead, PTI leaders aren’t calling for any rallies or marches in the capital.

For PTI, this is a definite change of pace. Protests in Islamabad have always been a big part of their playbook, but now they’re deliberately stepping back. The party’s taking a quieter approach, at least in the capital, as they wait for their leader’s next move. Political tensions are still running high, but for now, PTI is keeping things calm in Islamabad.

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Imran Khan Health Update: Is Former Pakistan Prime Minister Being Denied Medical Care? PTI Founder’s Condition Worsens In Jail: ‘If Anything Happens To Me…’

PTI Changes Strategy as Imran Khan Faces Health Concerns in Adiala Jail

Imran Khan has sent out a strong message from Adiala Jail, where he’s still behind bars. People are worried about his health—some say he’s in bad shape and hasn’t gotten proper medical attention.

PTI isn’t staying quiet. They’re demanding that Khan gets immediate access to real healthcare and they want everything out in the open. They keep pushing for accountability.

Imran Khan’s Health Row Deepens

All this has only turned up the heat around the way he’s being held and treated. Imran Khan’s supporters say his health is at a critical point. He’s issued another statement from Adiala Jail.

PTI’s choice to pause protests in Islamabad is a big shift from their earlier push for non-stop action. The break might only be for now, but it shows the party’s being careful as they deal with the legal and political mess around their leadership. Nothing’s settled yet. Khan’s next steps will decide what PTI does moving forward.

ALSO READ: How Is US Gearing Up For The Hormuz Blockade Post Failed Talks In Islamabad? Trump Plans To Use These Clever Tactics

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Imran Khan Health Update: Is Former Pakistan Prime Minister Being Denied Medical Care? PTI Founder’s Condition Worsens In Jail: ‘If Anything Happens To Me…’
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