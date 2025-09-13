"India committed to peace and prosperity of Nepal," says PM Modi, congratulates Sushila Karki on becoming interim PM

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Sushila Karki for taking over as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Heartfelt congratulations to the Honourable Sushila Karki Ji on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Nepal’s interim government. India is fully committed to the peace, progress, and prosperity of Nepal’s brothers and sisters.”

India and Nepal share a 1,751 km long border (across 5 Indian states of Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand). India-Nepal relations are defined by deep-rooted people-to-people links as well as commonalities in religion, language and culture.

In a reflection of India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy, PM Modi has visited Nepal five times since May 2014 and Prime Ministers of Nepal have visited India ten times since May 2014.

Earlier, Nepal’s Parliament was formally dissolved late Friday and fresh elections were scheduled for March 5, 2026, hours after former Chief Justice Sushila Karki was sworn in as the country’s new interim Prime Minister.

Announcing the decision, the President’s Office said the dissolution was approved in the first cabinet meeting convened by Karki at 11 pm, marking the start of a six-month transitional government tasked with steering the country to the polls.

Karki, who took oath earlier in the day at Sheetal Niwas, the presidential residence in Kathmandu, became the first woman to hold the post of Prime Minister in Nepal. Her appointment followed the resignation of KP Sharma Oli earlier this week after weeks of youth-led anti-corruption protests that demanded political accountability.

The President’s Office said the new cabinet has been mandated to restore order and prepare the ground for elections to the Federal Parliament on March 5 next year.

Soon after her oath ceremony, the Ministry of External Affairs of India also issued a statement, welcoming the formation of the interim government in Nepal, expressing hope that the move would “help foster peace and stability” in the Himalayan nation. In its response, the MEA said India “will continue to work closely with Nepal for the well-being and prosperity of our two peoples and countries.”

Karki’s selection marks a rare moment of consensus in Nepali politics. Chosen through a public vote held by Gen Z leaders on the online platform Discord, she emerged as the most popular and acceptable figure, not only among the youth movement but also among traditional political forces seeking stability and credibility in a time of upheaval. (ANI)

