India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies At UN, Slams False Claims On Operation Sindoor, Warns Terrorism Can Never Be ‘New Normal’

India on Monday delivered a sharp rebuttal to Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), accusing Islamabad of peddling a “false and self-serving” narrative on Operation Sindoor, while reiterating that terrorism can never be normalised under any circumstances.

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, strongly countered remarks made by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, during a high-level UNSC debate.

Pakistan Raises Operation Sindoor, Kashmir, Indus Treaty at UNSC Debate

Ambassador Ahmad raised issues related to Operation Sindoor, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Indus Waters Treaty while addressing the UNSC open debate titled “Reaffirming International Rule of Law: Pathways to Reinvigorating Peace, Justice, and Multilateralism.”

According to news agency ANI, Ahmad told the Council that Pakistan’s response to Operation Sindoor had “established that there can be no ‘new normal’ based on coercion or impunity.”

Pakistan Accuses India of Indus Water Treaty Violations

Following his UNSC address, Ahmad also took to X to amplify his claims, accusing India of breaching international obligations.

“India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty is another blatant breach of international obligations, threatening the lives and livelihoods of millions and endangering peace and security,” he wrote.

Rejecting what he termed the “weaponization of water,” Ahmad added, “Pakistan rejects the weaponization of water and other natural resources. Treaty compliance is a cornerstone of the international legal order.”

India Calls Pakistan’s Claims ‘False and Self-Serving’ Account of Operation Sindoor

Responding forcefully, Harish said Ahmad had “advanced a false and self-serving account of Operation Sindoor in May last year,” firmly rejecting Pakistan’s portrayal of events.

The Indian envoy emphasised that Operation Sindoor was conducted in a measured, non-escalatory, and responsible manner, with a clear focus on dismantling terrorist infrastructure and disabling terrorists.

‘Pakistan Pleaded for Cessation of Fighting’: India

Harish provided a timeline of events following the operation, stating that Pakistan had continued issuing threats even after India’s action.

“Till 9th of May, Pakistan was threatening more attacks on India. But on the 10th of May, the Pakistani military called our military directly and pleaded for a cessation to the fighting,” he told the Council.

He further pointed out that the impact of India’s operation on Pakistani military infrastructure is publicly documented.

“The destruction caused to multiple Pakistani air bases, including images of destroyed runways and burnt-out hangars, is in the public domain,” Harish said.

‘Terrorism Can Never Be the New Normal’, India Blasts Pakistan

Addressing Pakistan’s repeated references to a “new normal,” Harish issued a blunt warning.

“We have heard talk from the representative of Pakistan about the new normal. Let me reiterate again that terrorism can never be normalised as Pakistan wishes to do,” he said.

The Indian diplomat added that Pakistan, despite being an elected member of the Security Council, “has a single-point agenda to harm my country and my people.”

‘UN Cannot Legitimise Terrorism,’ India Warns

Harish cautioned against allowing Pakistan to misuse the UNSC platform.

“It is not normal to tolerate Pakistan’s continued use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy. This hallowed chamber cannot become a forum for Pakistan to legitimise terrorism,” he stated.

Rejecting Pakistan’s comments on Jammu and Kashmir, Harish said Islamabad had no locus standi to comment on India’s internal matters.

“The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India,” he reiterated.

