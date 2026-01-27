LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather business news Cricket news snow storm ayatollah khamenei goldy brar Canada India relations Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather business news Cricket news snow storm ayatollah khamenei goldy brar Canada India relations Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather business news Cricket news snow storm ayatollah khamenei goldy brar Canada India relations Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather business news Cricket news snow storm ayatollah khamenei goldy brar Canada India relations
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather business news Cricket news snow storm ayatollah khamenei goldy brar Canada India relations Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather business news Cricket news snow storm ayatollah khamenei goldy brar Canada India relations Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather business news Cricket news snow storm ayatollah khamenei goldy brar Canada India relations Bank of Baroda strike Indus Water Treaty dehradun weather business news Cricket news snow storm ayatollah khamenei goldy brar Canada India relations
LIVE TV
Home > World > India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies At UN, Slams False Claims On Operation Sindoor, Warns Terrorism Can Never Be ‘New Normal’

India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies At UN, Slams False Claims On Operation Sindoor, Warns Terrorism Can Never Be ‘New Normal’

India on Monday strongly rejected Pakistan’s claims on Operation Sindoor at the UN Security Council, calling them “false and self-serving.” Indian envoy Parvathaneni Harish emphasized that the operation targeted terrorists responsibly and warned against normalizing terrorism.

India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies At UN, Slams False Claims On Operation Sindoor, Warns Terrorism Can Never Be ‘New Normal’

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 27, 2026 09:33:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies At UN, Slams False Claims On Operation Sindoor, Warns Terrorism Can Never Be ‘New Normal’

India on Monday delivered a sharp rebuttal to Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), accusing Islamabad of peddling a “false and self-serving” narrative on Operation Sindoor, while reiterating that terrorism can never be normalised under any circumstances.

You Might Be Interested In

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, strongly countered remarks made by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, during a high-level UNSC debate.

Pakistan Raises Operation Sindoor, Kashmir, Indus Treaty at UNSC Debate

Ambassador Ahmad raised issues related to Operation Sindoor, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Indus Waters Treaty while addressing the UNSC open debate titled “Reaffirming International Rule of Law: Pathways to Reinvigorating Peace, Justice, and Multilateralism.”

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Big Blow For Pakistan, UAE Scraps Islamabad Airport Deal Just After Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed’s Surprise India Visit -Why Is Asim Munir’s ‘Muslim Brother Turning Away?

According to news agency ANI, Ahmad told the Council that Pakistan’s response to Operation Sindoor had “established that there can be no ‘new normal’ based on coercion or impunity.”

Pakistan Accuses India of Indus Water Treaty Violations

Following his UNSC address, Ahmad also took to X to amplify his claims, accusing India of breaching international obligations.

“India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty is another blatant breach of international obligations, threatening the lives and livelihoods of millions and endangering peace and security,” he wrote.

Rejecting what he termed the “weaponization of water,” Ahmad added, “Pakistan rejects the weaponization of water and other natural resources. Treaty compliance is a cornerstone of the international legal order.”

India Calls Pakistan’s Claims ‘False and Self-Serving’ Account of Operation Sindoor

Responding forcefully, Harish said Ahmad had “advanced a false and self-serving account of Operation Sindoor in May last year,” firmly rejecting Pakistan’s portrayal of events.

The Indian envoy emphasised that Operation Sindoor was conducted in a measured, non-escalatory, and responsible manner, with a clear focus on dismantling terrorist infrastructure and disabling terrorists.

‘Pakistan Pleaded for Cessation of Fighting’: India

Harish provided a timeline of events following the operation, stating that Pakistan had continued issuing threats even after India’s action.

“Till 9th of May, Pakistan was threatening more attacks on India. But on the 10th of May, the Pakistani military called our military directly and pleaded for a cessation to the fighting,” he told the Council.

He further pointed out that the impact of India’s operation on Pakistani military infrastructure is publicly documented.

“The destruction caused to multiple Pakistani air bases, including images of destroyed runways and burnt-out hangars, is in the public domain,” Harish said.

‘Terrorism Can Never Be the New Normal’, India Blasts Pakistan

Addressing Pakistan’s repeated references to a “new normal,” Harish issued a blunt warning.

“We have heard talk from the representative of Pakistan about the new normal. Let me reiterate again that terrorism can never be normalised as Pakistan wishes to do,” he said.

The Indian diplomat added that Pakistan, despite being an elected member of the Security Council, “has a single-point agenda to harm my country and my people.”

‘UN Cannot Legitimise Terrorism,’ India Warns

Harish cautioned against allowing Pakistan to misuse the UNSC platform.

“It is not normal to tolerate Pakistan’s continued use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy. This hallowed chamber cannot become a forum for Pakistan to legitimise terrorism,” he stated.

Rejecting Pakistan’s comments on Jammu and Kashmir, Harish said Islamabad had no locus standi to comment on India’s internal matters.

“The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India,” he reiterated.

Also Read: ‘Trophy Thief’, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Can’t Even Name Pakistan PM While Announcing T20 World Cup Decision, Internet Laughs On Confused Pakistan, ‘PM Kaun Hai, Yeh Bhi Yaad Nahi’ 

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 9:33 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-2Indus Water Treatyoperation sindoorpakistan newsParvathaneni HarishununscWorld news

RELATED News

‘War Will Ignite Entire Region’: Hezbollah Issues Chilling Warning As Donald Trump Eyes Iran, Nuclear-Powered USS Abraham Lincoln Enters Gulf

‘Keep Dreaming’, NATO Chief Mark Rutte Slams Idea Of Europe Defending Itself Without US, Says ‘Putin Would Love It’

Donald Trump Slaps 25% Tariffs On South Korean Autos, Pharma; Says Seoul Is ‘Not Living Up To Deal’- What It Means

Donald Trump Praises First Lady Melania’s Documentary On Social Media, Says ‘It’s A Must Watch,’ Urges Fans To Get Tickets Fast

‘Trump Doesn’t Want People Hurt Or Killed’, Says White House After Fatal Minnesota Shooting, Criticises ‘Violent Criminal Illegal Aliens’

LATEST NEWS

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol’s War Drama Crosses Rs 50 Crore, Tops Highest Republic Day Collections, Beats Dhurandhar, Pathaan

Bank Strike Today: Which Banks Are Affected? Big Demands Disrupt Banking Operations

India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies At UN, Slams False Claims On Operation Sindoor, Warns Terrorism Can Never Be ‘New Normal’

Stock Market Today: Nifty and Sensex Open Flat as India-EU Trade Deal and Q3 Earnings Take Centre Stage

Weather Report Today: IMD Issues Multi-State Yellow Alert For Snow & Rain Predictions for Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Srinagar

Stocks to Watch Today: Axis Bank, Waaree Renewable, PVR Inox, Hindustan Copper, Torrent Pharma, Zydus Life, UltraTech & Urban Company in Focus on 27 January

‘Trophy Thief’, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Can’t Even Name Pakistan PM While Announcing T20 World Cup Decision, Internet Laughs On Confused Pakistan, ‘PM Kaun Hai, Yeh Bhi Yaad Nahi’

What To Expect From Stock Market Today? Sensex, Nifty 50 Rides On Global Markets and India–EU Trade Optimism

Why Is There A Bank Strike Today? Will Banking Transactions Be Affected? All You Need To Know

Watch: Alina Amir’s Viral Video Real Or Deepfake? Pakistani TikToker Breaks Silence, Calls It ‘Harassment And Digital Violence’

India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies At UN, Slams False Claims On Operation Sindoor, Warns Terrorism Can Never Be ‘New Normal’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies At UN, Slams False Claims On Operation Sindoor, Warns Terrorism Can Never Be ‘New Normal’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies At UN, Slams False Claims On Operation Sindoor, Warns Terrorism Can Never Be ‘New Normal’
India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies At UN, Slams False Claims On Operation Sindoor, Warns Terrorism Can Never Be ‘New Normal’
India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies At UN, Slams False Claims On Operation Sindoor, Warns Terrorism Can Never Be ‘New Normal’
India Exposes Pakistan’s Lies At UN, Slams False Claims On Operation Sindoor, Warns Terrorism Can Never Be ‘New Normal’

QUICK LINKS