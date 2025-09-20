LIVE TV
Home > World > India-Greece bilateral maritime exercise marks milestone in defence cooperation

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 19:28:07 IST

Athens [Greece], September 20 (ANI): The Indian and Hellenic navies concluded their bilateral maritime exercise on Thursday, marking a milestone in the defence cooperation between the two nations as they shared best practices and enhanced professional rapport between them, the Indian Navy shared on Saturday.

As per the Indian Navy, the harbour phase of the maritime exercise included cross-deck visits, professional exchanges, a pre-sail conference onboard Hellenic Navy’s HS Themistokles, and a cultural event onboard INS Trikand. The sea phase featured night VBSS, replenishment at sea, joint ASW operations, coordinated gunfire, and cross-deck helicopter operations, enhancing interoperability and operational synergy.

In a post on X on Saturday, the Indian Navy shared, “#IndianNavy – #HellenicNavy Maiden bilateral maritime exercise concluded on #18Sep 25 in the Mediterranean Sea, marking a milestone in India-Greece defence cooperation. Harbour phase (13-17 Sep) included cross-deck visits, professional exchanges, a pre-sail conference onboard #HellenicNavy’s HS Themistokles, and a cultural event onboard #INSTrikand hosting H.E Amb Rudrendra Tandon @EmbIndiaAthens and the senior @NavyGR leadership. Ship’s crew also visited the Sacred Rock of the Acropolis. The sea phase (17-18 Sep) featured night VBSS, replenishment at sea, joint ASW, coordinated gunfire and cross-deck helicopter operations, enhancing #Interoperability and operational synergy. The exercise offered a valuable opportunity for sharing best practices, developing interoperability, and enhancing professional rapport between the two navies. On completion of the exercise, #INSTrikand departed for the next phase of her deployment in the region.”

https://x.com/indiannavy/status/1969345734035325297

In a post on X on September 14, the Indian Navy shared, “#INSTrikand called at Salamis Bay, #Greece on #13Sep 25 during her ongoing deployment to the Mediterranean Sea. The ship will participate in the maiden bilateral maritime exercise between the #IndianNavy and the #HellenicNavy. Harbour Phase – planning discussions, interactions with senior military officials, cross deck visits and cultural exchanges to promote people-to-people connect.”

https://x.com/indiannavy/status/1967185829811609940

Previously, INS Trikand had arrived at Alexandria, Egypt, during its operational deployment to the Mediterranean Sea, where it will participate in Exercise Bright Star 2025, hosted by Egypt from September 1 to 10, the Ministry of Defence said in a press statement.

The Ministry further mentioned that these exercises aim to exchange “best practices” that would help nations against traditional and non-traditional maritime threats. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: defence-cooperationgreeceindiains-trikandmediterranean-sea

India-Greece bilateral maritime exercise marks milestone in defence cooperation
