India, Mauritius sign major agreements; over USD 680 million development package announced

India, Mauritius sign major agreements; over USD 680 million development package announced

India, Mauritius sign major agreements; over USD 680 million development package announced

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 15:40:07 IST

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): India and Mauritius on Thursday deepened their strategic and developmental partnership with the signing of multiple agreements and the announcement of a comprehensive Special Economic Package exceeding USD 680 million.

The announcements came during the ongoing State visit of Mauritian Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam to India.

The two leaders, ahead of their joint press briefing in Varanasi, held wide-ranging discussions covering bilateral, regional, and global issues, culminating in the signing of seven Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across diverse sectors, including science and technology, oceanography, public administration, power, small development projects, hydrography, and space cooperation.

Key agreements included a space collaboration deal for the establishment of telemetry, tracking, and communication stations, and a renewed commitment to maritime research and hydrographic mapping.

In the education sector, MoUs were also announced between the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and the University of Mauritius, as well as between the Indian Institute of Plantation Management, Bengaluru and the University of Mauritius.

Additionally, it was confirmed that NTPC Ltd. will soon send a team to Mauritius to finalise an agreement for the development of a 17.5 MW Floating Solar PV Project at Tamarind Falls.

A significant highlight of the visit was the India-Mauritius Joint Announcement of a Special Economic Package. On a grant basis, India has agreed in principle to fund the construction of a new Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam National Hospital, establish an AYUSH Centre of Excellence, develop a Veterinary School and Animal Hospital, and provide helicopters for various public uses. The estimated cost of these grant-based projects is approximately USD 215 million or MUR 9.80 billion.

On a grant-cum-line of credit basis, both countries have agreed to complete the construction of a new Air Traffic Control tower at SSR International Airport, develop Motorway M4 and Ring Road Phase II, and facilitate the acquisition of port equipment by the Cargo Handling Corporation Ltd. The combined estimated value of these projects is USD 440 million or MUR 20.10 billion.

Strategically, the two sides have also reached in-principle agreements on the redevelopment and restructuring of Mauritius’ main port and on Indian assistance for the development and surveillance of the Chagos Marine Protected Area. Additionally, India will provide Mauritius with USD 25 million in budgetary support for the current financial year.

The Indian government reaffirmed its consistent support for Mauritius’s sovereignty and development goals. Prime Minister Modi, during the press briefing, congratulated PM Ramgoolam on the recent progress regarding the Chagos Archipelago, calling it a historic victory for Mauritius’s independence and reiterating India’s longstanding support for decolonisation.

Prime Minister Ramgoolam expressed deep appreciation for India’s role in Mauritius’s progress, highlighting that the bilateral relationship is now rooted not only in historical ties but also in shared values, mutual respect, and a forward-looking development agenda.

The visit of Prime Minister Ramgoolam, which runs from September 9 to 16, continues to solidify India’s role as a trusted partner in Mauritius’s national development and regional stability. (ANI)

India, Mauritius sign major agreements; over USD 680 million development package announced

India, Mauritius sign major agreements; over USD 680 million development package announced

India, Mauritius sign major agreements; over USD 680 million development package announced
India, Mauritius sign major agreements; over USD 680 million development package announced
India, Mauritius sign major agreements; over USD 680 million development package announced
India, Mauritius sign major agreements; over USD 680 million development package announced

