Indian State Refiners Stop Buying Russian Crude Amid US Tariff Announcement: Report

A day after US President Donald Trump announced that his administration is imposing 25% tariff on India, a Reters report claimed that Indian state-run oil refiners have stopped buying crude oil from Russia over the past week.

The reports says that the move is driven by shrinking price discounts and escalating pressure from POTUS.

Indian Companies That Stopped Buying Russian Crude

India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, has been the largest buyer of seaborne Russian crude in recent months. However, in the last week, four major Indian state refiners, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL), have not placed any new orders for Russian crude, sources familiar with their procurement plans told Reuters.

Typically, these refiners purchase Russian barrels on a delivered basis but are now shifting towards alternative supplies available in the spot market. The report highlights that the refiners are actively seeking Middle Eastern grades such as Abu Dhabi’s Murban crude, alongside West African oil.

These Private India Refiners Continue To Buy Russian Crude

While state-run refiners have paused Russian oil purchases, private refiners like Reliance Industries and Nayara Energy continue to import Russian crude. It is important to note that state refiners collectively represent over 60% of India’s refining capacity, which totals 5.2 million barrels per day.

This change in India’s crude sourcing follows recent warnings by US President Donald Trump regarding trade penalties for countries continuing to buy Russian oil. On July 14, Trump stated, “countries that keep buying Russian oil will face 100% tariffs unless Moscow agrees to a major peace deal with Ukraine.”

Donald Trump Mounts Pressure on India For Buying Russian Oil

Further escalating tensions, on Wednesday, Trump announced a 25% tariff on all goods imported from India starting August 1, in addition to a separate penalty targeting India’s trade with Russia, including energy and military equipment.

Trump said, “I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. India’s tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world. All things not good! India will therefore be paying a tariff of 25 per cent, plus a penalty for the above, starting on August first.”

India is the second-largest buyer of Russian crude after China. Russian oil’s share in India’s total imports has surged from just 0.2% before the Ukraine war to approximately 35–40% currently.

