Home > World > India To Sign Four Important Bilateral Agreements With Brazil

India To Sign Four Important Bilateral Agreements With Brazil

India and Brazil will sign four bilateral agreements on energy, agriculture, counter terrorism, and information. During his speech at the 17 BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on various key topics including Artificial Intelligence and Climate Change.

Last Updated: July 7, 2025 14:19:16 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to ink four agreements with Brazil on July 8, India’s ambassador to Brazil Dinesh Bhatia said. 

The agreements will range cover issues such as renewable energy, counter terrorism, agricultural research cooperation between Indian Council for Agricultural Research and MMR of Brazil. 

This will also include exchange and mutual production of confidential information, Dinesh Bhatia was quoted as saying.

He added that all the agreements will be formally inked on July 8.

PM Modi On State Visit to Brazil

Bhatia also said that PM Modi will be treated as a state guest in Brazil. He noted that after 57 years, an Indian prime minister is accorded a state visit to Brazil.

PM Modi, who is in Brazil to attend the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, spoke on ‘Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Affairs, and Artificial Intelligence’ during the Plenary session of the two-day event.

Speaking on the topic of Artificial Intelligence at the event, he said in this speech, “We believe that resolving concerns and encouraging innovation should both be given equal priority in AI governance. We will have to work together for Responsible AI. Such global standards will have to be created that can verify the authenticity of digital content so that the source of content can be known, transparency is maintained, and misuse is stopped.”

The Two-day Summit Ends July 7

PM Modi also added that India will host “AI Impact Summit” next year. 

Talking about the BRICS, he appreciated the diversity of the group and noted that its biggest strength is multipolarity.

BRICS could be a catalyst for international cooperation and a multipolar world, PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, member nations of BRICS gave assent to India’s bid to organize the 33rd conference of the Parties (COP33) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in the year 2028.

The group agreed to jointly pursue the Paris Agreement goals, and urged more global action on climate change, and poverty elimination.

Themed “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance”, the 17th BRICS Summit concludes today, July 7.

Also Read: BRICS Calls For Global Peace, Condemns Trade Barrier Without Naming US

