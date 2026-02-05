LIVE TV
Indian-Origin Trucker Jailed For 10 Years For Transporting $5.4 Million Cocaine Into Canada, Appeals Court To Not Make Sentence 'Too Crushing'

An Indian-origin truck driver, Jasbir Singh, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in Canada after being caught smuggling cocaine worth $5.4 million.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 5, 2026 04:48:05 IST

An Indian-origin truck driver has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for transporting a huge amount of cocaine into Canada. Jasbir Singh pleaded guilty to smuggling the drugs in 2023 and told the court he will regret it for the rest of his life.

Indian-origin Singh was driving his truck when authorities stopped him at the Ambassador Bridge on the Windsor-Detroit border. Reports say that during a secondary inspection, officers found 40 bricks, each weighing one-kilogram of cocaine lying in plain sight. Another 20 bricks were hidden inside a box. All together, the cocaine was worth about $5.4 million.

Indian-Origin Singh Admits Guilt, Expresses Regret

In court, Jasbir Singh admitted what he had done and showed deep remorse. He said the decision to carry the drugs was one he will regret forever. The Indian-origin trucker said he knew it was wrong. He said he did not plan the crime, but agreed to be a courier.

According to reports, Superior Court Justice Paul Howard described the seizure as a “significant amount” of an addictive drug “that does damage to our communities.” The judge also said that without importation, there would be no cocaine in Canada, showing how serious the crime was. The estimated street-level value of the drugs was about $5.4 million.

Indian-Origin Trucker’s Family Backs Him

Friends and family sent character letters to the court. They said Singh was family-oriented, a hardworking man known for helping newcomers in Canada. His lawyer argued that this was a one-time mistake and that Singh was just a courier, not a leader of a drug ring.

In a letter to the judge, Indian-origin Singh said there was “no excuse” for what he did. He said he understood he must face the consequences of his actions. However he asked the judge not to make the punishment “too crushing” so he could one day return home, support his family, and help raise his daughter.

Similar Indian-Origin Smuggling Cases in Canada

Stories like this are not unique. In recent years, several Indian-origin truck drivers have been caught trying to smuggle cocaine and other drugs into Canada. According to reports, a truck driver from Brampton was charged after authorities found cocaine worth about Candian $6.5 million hidden in his cargo, and others have been charged and released on strict conditions.

In another case, a Sikh truck driver fled to India after he was sentenced to 15 years’ jail for smuggling 80 kg of cocaine into British Columbia, but remains wanted by Canadian police.

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 4:48 AM IST
QUICK LINKS