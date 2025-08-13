India’s Consulate General In Chicago Condemns Desecration Of BAPS Temple, Know What Actually Happened

The Consulate General of India in Chicago on Wednesday strongly condemned the desecration of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood, Indiana, involving the vandalism of the temple’s main signboard, marking the fourth such anti-Hindu act of desecration against a temple in the US in the past year.

Describing the act as “reprehensible”, the Consulate, in a statement on X, confirmed that it was in close contact with the local Hindu community and had taken up the matter with US law enforcement agencies, urging swift action against those responsible.

“Desecration of main signboard of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood, Indiana is reprehensible. The Consulate is in touch with the community and has raised the matter with law enforcement authorities for prompt action. Today Consul General addressed a gathering of devotees and local leadership including Hon’ble Mayor of Greenwood, calling for unity & solidarity and vigilance against miscreants there,” the Consulate stated.

Earlier, the Public Affairs division of the socio-spiritual organisation, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, called the act a “hate crime” and reaffirmed the community’s commitment to stand united against anti-religious bigotry.

“For the 4th time in less than a year, one of our Mandirs has been desecrated by a hateful act. The anti-Hindu hate crime against the BAPS Mandir in Greenwood, IN has only strengthened our community’s resolve, and we remain united in our stand against anti-religious behaviour,” it stated in a post on X.

US Congressman Nick LaLota also condemned the act, stating, “Religiously motivated crimes like these must be condemned and those who commit them must be held accountable. Live and let live!” in a post on X.

US Congressman Tom Suozzi also condemned the act, urging the prosecution of the perpetrators and further calling out “hatred and bigotry”.

“This is the third hateful attack on a BAPS Temple. We must prosecute the perpetrators and educate against hate. We must all call out hatred and bigotry when we see it,” Suozzi stated in a post on X.

This incident follows a series of similar attacks on Hindu temples in the United States, drawing sharp condemnation from Indian authorities and community organisations.

Earlier this year, on March 9, India strongly condemned the vandalism at a Hindu temple in California.

Reacting to the incident, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal termed the act “despicable” and urged US law enforcement agencies to take stringent action against those responsible.

With inputs from ANI

