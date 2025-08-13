LIVE TV
PM Modi Likely To Visit US For UNGA Session Next Month, Will He Meet Donald Trump?

As per the current schedule, PM Modi is listed to speak on the morning of September 26, alongside leaders from Israel, China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 13, 2025 08:45:47 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the annual high-level session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September, according to a provisional list of speakers released by the UN. PTI reported on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump will also address the session, marking his first appearance at the UNGA since beginning his second term.

The 80th UNGA session’s General Debate will be held from September 23 to 29. Brazil will open the debate, followed by the United States. As per the current schedule, PM Modi is listed to speak on the morning of September 26, alongside leaders from Israel, China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

This visit would come amid tense India-US trade relations. Earlier this year, Modi visited Washington for talks with Trump at the White House, where both sides agreed to negotiate the first phase of a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) by fall 2025. However, tensions escalated when Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports of Russian oil, raising the total tariff to 50%. India’s Ministry of External Affairs strongly criticised the move, calling it “unjustified and unreasonable” and vowed to protect the country’s economic interests.

The tariff decision came just weeks before a US trade delegation is due in India on August 25 for the sixth round of talks on the BTA. Both countries hope to finalise the first stage of the agreement by October or November this year.

The high-level UNGA session is considered the busiest diplomatic period of the year, attracting leaders from around the world. This year’s discussions are expected to be especially significant, taking place against the backdrop of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Tags: donald trump pm modi us

