Home > World > IORG warns of China's psychological warfare, exposes "Taiwan defeatism narrative"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
September 24, 2025 17:56:07 IST

Taipei [Taiwan], September 24 (ANI): A new report by the Information Operations Research Group (IORG) warns that China is systematically advancing a “Taiwan defeatism narrative” to weaken citizens’ confidence and normalise Beijing’s worldview.

According to the study, the strategy seeks to portray Taiwan as fragile, incompetent, and dependent on outside support, making eventual submission to China seem inevitable, as reported by Taiwan News.

According to Taiwan News, IORG Co-director Yu Chih-hao explained during Tuesday’s briefing that the narrative is not limited to single incidents but is instead a long-term information manipulation effort. It links current affairs to themes of Taiwan’s alleged weakness, fuelling a sense of despair that pushes people toward either reliance on foreign allies or acceptance of Chinese dominance.

The report outlined four major findings. First, the narrative spreads across key areas such as diplomacy, defence, livelihood, and democracy, subtly shaping the impression that Taiwan cannot act independently.

Second, research indicates that people with dual identities, optimism about cross-strait economic relations, frustration with politics, or discontent with the ruling party are particularly vulnerable.

Third, the persistence of such rhetoric reflects deeper psychological traits in society, including low self-confidence, inadequate crisis education, and identity struggles.

Fourth, the content mirrors Chinese Communist Party propaganda, presenting “embracing China” as the solution to Taiwan’s problems, as reported by Taiwan News.

IORG highlighted that this messaging often resurfaces during critical moments such as the Han Kuang military drills or election campaigns, amplifying negative public sentiment.

Beijing’s propaganda also frequently borrows remarks from Taiwan’s opposition politicians and adjusts its language to appear relatable, thereby shaping broader discourse.

Survey findings further underscore the risks. Nearly 46% of respondents expressed pessimism regarding Taiwan’s economic and security outlook. While not all fully subscribe to the defeatism narrative, they represent a large audience susceptible to its influence.

The study also found that TikTok users are more inclined to accept pro-China economic messaging, as highlighted by Taiwan News.

To counteract the threat, IORG recommended that the government strengthen information governance, raise media literacy through education, and refine platform regulation.

Civil society, meanwhile, should expand research and civic education initiatives. Citizens, Yu emphasised, must engage in fact-based dialogue to collectively reinforce democratic resilience, as reported by Taiwan News. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

