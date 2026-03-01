Iran Appoints Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi As IRGC’s New Commander-in-Chief Amid Escalating US-Israel Strikes

Ahmad Vahidi: Iran has reportedly named Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi as the new chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), signalling a significant military reshuffle as tensions with the United States and Israel escalate sharply.

Iranian media outlets said the appointment follows recent US-Israeli strikes that have reportedly disrupted elements of Tehran’s political and military leadership. While no detailed official decree has yet been publicly released, the reported move suggests a rapid effort to stabilise Iran’s command structure.

Vahidi Reportedly Takes Charge Of IRGC

According to local reports, Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi has assumed leadership of the IRGC, Iran’s elite military force tasked with safeguarding the Islamic Republic and expanding its regional influence.

The IRGC is central to Iran’s defence strategy, overseeing missile programmes, intelligence operations and external military networks. Any leadership change at its helm carries major strategic weight, particularly during a period of active confrontation.

The development comes amid mounting hostilities across West Asia, with Iranian officials warning of retaliation and state media hinting at a widening conflict involving Israeli targets and American military assets in the region.

IRGC Threatens “Most Massive” Offensive

In a statement carried by state media, the IRGC declared it was preparing what it described as the “most massive and powerful offensive operation in the history of the Islamic Republic.” The statement indicated potential strikes against Israel and US military bases.

The announcement has intensified concerns of a broader regional escalation, with governments and markets closely watching for signs of expanded military engagement.

Separately, unverified media reports claimed an Iranian missile struck a CIA-linked facility in Dubai. Independent confirmation of the claim remains limited, and officials have not publicly detailed any damage or casualties.

Statement References Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

In a separate communication, the IRGC referred to the “proud martyrdom” of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, describing him as a key ideological figure of the Islamic Revolution.

The language reflects Iran’s traditional framing when addressing senior figures killed in conflict and appeared aimed at reinforcing national mobilisation amid heightened tensions.

Who Is Ahmad Vahidi?

Ahmad Vahidi is a veteran figure in Iran’s security establishment and a founding member of the IRGC. He previously led the Quds Force, the unit responsible for Iran’s overseas military operations, and has served as defence minister.

Known for his role in shaping Iran’s asymmetric warfare doctrine and regional alliances, Vahidi’s reported elevation would place him at the centre of Tehran’s military response during one of the most volatile phases in recent years.

