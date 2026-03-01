LIVE TV
Iran Claims Ayatollah Khamenei Killed In 'Terrorist Act' By US And Israel, Foreign Ministry Issues Strong Warning

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has condemned what it calls the “assassination” of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, blaming the United States and Israel for a deadly attack on his residence during Ramadan.

Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei (IMAGE: X)
Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei (IMAGE: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 1, 2026 20:04:57 IST

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has issued a strongly worded statement condemning the killing of Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, describing it as a “terrorist act” by the United States and the “Zionist regime” of Israel.

The statement, shared on X by the Iranian Embassy in India on Sunday, described the incident as martyrdom following brutal attacks on his residence during the early hours of the tenth day of Ramadan.

“The Leader of the Islamic Ummah and the Great Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, His Eminence Ayatollah al-Uzma Khamenei (may his noble soul be sanctified), was martyred in the course of the brutal attacks by the American and Zionist regimes on his residence on the morning of the tenth day of the blessed month of Ramadan, and thus attained the exalted station of martyrdom and ascended to the highest heavens,” the statement said.

Extending what it termed “congratulations and condolences” on the martyrdom, the ministry addressed His Holiness Baqiyatullah al-A’zam (may our souls be sacrificed for him), the people of Iran, the Islamic Ummah, and all freedom-loving and justice-seeking people throughout the world.

It characterised the killing as “the terrorist act of the United States and the Zionist regime in assassinating the great Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran and other senior officials of the country, in the framework of military aggression against Iran’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty.”

Calling it “an unprecedented assault in violation of all recognised human and ethical principles and the most fundamental norms of the Charter of the United Nations and international law,” the ministry warned that “military aggression against Iran under any pretext, the assassination of leaders, and the killing of innocent civilians will have dangerous and far-reaching consequences for international relations and will represent a perilous shift toward lawlessness and naked force at the global level.”

Urging action from the international community, it called on all countries and institutions, particularly the United Nations and its Security Council, to safeguard principles restraining power and preventing domination among states.

“Undoubtedly, indifference and inaction in the face of the organised crimes and oppression of the United States and the Zionist regime will embolden aggressors and place the world and future generations under the shadow of grave consequences,” the statement added.

The ministry highlighted what it described as a “clear pattern of lawless conduct” by the US and the Zionist regime, including renewed aggression amid diplomatic processes, oppression of the Palestinian people, and attacks on independent countries in West Asia.

Holding the “architects and perpetrators of this criminal scheme–the President of the United States and the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime” responsible, it termed them “among the most corrupt and criminal figures of the contemporary world.”
Despite the loss, the statement asserted resilience.

“The martyrdom of this great Leader and distinguished son of Iran will not impede the path of dignity, independence, and resistance of the Iranian nation. Rather, it will further strengthen national resolve and unity in defending Iran’s sovereignty and rights,” it said.

“The noble nation of Iran, relying upon God Almighty and upon its rich civilisational heritage and historical experience, will steadfastly continue the path of independence, dignity, and resistance with greater determination than ever before.”
It stated, “This martyrdom marks not the end of a path, but the beginning of a new chapter of responsibility and historic steadfastness.”

These remarks come amid heightened tensions in West Asia following joint missile strikes titled Operation Roaring Lion and Operation Epic Fury by Israel and the United States on Iran.

Explosions were reported in Tehran and other major cities, with US President Donald Trump and Iranian state media claiming that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes.

An Israeli newspaper, however, reported that there is no official word on the fate of Khamenei himself.

Iran has declared 40 days of public mourning and vowed “the most devastating offensive operation” against US bases and Israel in retaliation.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps pledged revenge and stated that it launched attacks on 27 bases hosting US troops in West Asia, as well as Israeli military facilities in Tel Aviv.

(With Inputs From ANI) 

ALSO READ: Where Was Ayatollah Ali Khamenei When He Was Killed In A Joint Operation By US And Israel? IDF Issues Big Statement On Iran’s Late Supreme Leader 

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 8:03 PM IST
