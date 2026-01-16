LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert Kite String Tragedy india donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert Kite String Tragedy india donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert Kite String Tragedy india donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert Kite String Tragedy india
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert Kite String Tragedy india donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert Kite String Tragedy india donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert Kite String Tragedy india donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert Kite String Tragedy india
LIVE TV
Home > World > Did Trump’s Warning Force Iran To Stop 800 Protester Executions? White House Makes Big Claim

Did Trump’s Warning Force Iran To Stop 800 Protester Executions? White House Makes Big Claim

Iran has halted the planned executions of up to 800 people after US President Donald Trump warned Tehran against killing anti-government protesters, the White House said. Officials said the Trump administration directly conveyed its position to Iranian authorities, prompting the reported pause. Iran, however, has publicly denied any plan to execute protesters, even as Washington keeps military options open.

Iran halts up to 800 planned executions after Trump warning, White House says. Photos: X.
Iran halts up to 800 planned executions after Trump warning, White House says. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: January 16, 2026 08:44:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did Trump’s Warning Force Iran To Stop 800 Protester Executions? White House Makes Big Claim

Iran has halted the planned executions of as many as 800 following warnings issued by US President Donald Trump to the Islamic Republic against killing anti-government protesters, the White House has said. Speaking at a press briefing, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Trump administration had directly conveyed its position to Iranian authorities.

You Might Be Interested In

“The president and his team have communicated to the Iranian regime that if the killing continues, there will be consequences. The president [then] received a message… that the killing and the executions will stop,” Leavitt said.

Iran Informs Donald Trump About Planned Executions

She added that the president had been informed that executions scheduled for the previous day did not go ahead.

You Might Be Interested In

“The president understands today that 800 executions that were scheduled and supposed to take place yesterday were halted,” she said.

Iran has not publicly announced any plan to carry out executions of protesters.

Also Read: Is Erfan Soltani Still Alive? Ayatollah Khamenei-Controlled Judiciary Issues Big Update On Iranian Protester’s Death Sentence

Iran Denies Execution Plans Amid Fears Of Donald Trump’s Military Intervention

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denied claims that the government planned to execute protesters, telling Fox News there was no such intention.

“There is no plan ‍for hanging,” the foreign minister said during an interview on Special Report with Bret Baier.

Reiterating the point, Araghchi added, “I can tell you, I’m confident that there is no plan for hanging,” stressing that no hanging would take place “today or tomorrow.”

US Monitoring Situation In Iran, Keeps Military Options Open

Leavitt said the US administration continues to closely track developments in Iran and has not ruled out further action.

“The president and his team are closely monitoring the situation and all options remain on the table,” she said.

The White House reiterated that Tehran would face “grave consequences” if the killing of antigovernment protesters were to continue.

Iran Judiciary Signals Crackdown, Protests Ease in Tehran

Despite the claims of halted executions, Iran’s judiciary earlier on Wednesday signaled that swift trials and executions could be carried out against individuals detained during nationwide protests.

At the same time, antigovernment demonstrations across Tehran have eased since Monday, following large pro-government rallies that drew hundreds of thousands of participants.

Iran also reopened its airspace after a closure lasting nearly five hours, a move that had disrupted flights across the region. The shutdown had been imposed amid concerns of possible military action.

Also Read: Benjamin Netanyahu Asked Donald Trump To ‘Postpone’ Strike On Iran: Reports

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 8:39 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-3iranIran newsIran protestswhite houseWorld news

RELATED News

Did Maria Corina Machado Give Her Nobel Peace Prize To Donald Trump At White House? What US President Said

India Issues Advisory For Citizens In Israel Amid Rising Regional Tensions; Asks Them To Follow Guidelines

US ‘Shouldn’t Even Have’ Midterm Elections, Says Donald Trump; White House Clarifies He Was ‘Joking And Speaking Facetiously’

Benjamin Netanyahu Asked Donald Trump To ‘Postpone’ Strike On Iran: Reports

Donald Trump Unveils ‘Great Healthcare Plan’ To Cut Drug Prices, Insurance Premiums; Urges Congress To Act | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Mauni Amavasya 2026: Will It Be Celebrated On January 18 Or 19? Why This Day Is Considered Highly Auspicious

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, Angel One, Jio Financial, TCS, HCL, ICICI, Zydus Life, Infosys, Shriram Finance And Others In Focus

Will War Gets Murkier: Priya Kapur Approaches Supreme Court For Confidential Divorce Documents Of Karisma Kapoor–Sunjay Kapur, Here’s What We Know

Will The Stock Market Open On A Positive Note Today? Sensex, Nifty Eye Firm Start After Holiday Break Amid Global Cues

Did Trump’s Warning Force Iran To Stop 800 Protester Executions? White House Makes Big Claim

‘Galat Insaan Pe Biopic Bana Di’: Social Media Slams Mary Kom For ‘Humiliating’ Ex-Husband On Live Television, Fans Express Disappointment

BMC Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti vs Thackeray Brothers; Who Will Win Big As Results To Be Declared Today

‘Two Incidents Of Drone Spotting Reported In Jammu Sector,’ Says Defence Sources

‘Main Zabaan Pe Niyantran Rakhunga’: Yo Yo Honey Singh Apologises After Backlash Over Remarks At Delhi Show | WATCH

Kite String Tragedy In Surat: Family Of Three Dies As Bike Plunges From 70-Foot Flyover On Makar Sankranti

Did Trump’s Warning Force Iran To Stop 800 Protester Executions? White House Makes Big Claim

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Trump’s Warning Force Iran To Stop 800 Protester Executions? White House Makes Big Claim

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Trump’s Warning Force Iran To Stop 800 Protester Executions? White House Makes Big Claim
Did Trump’s Warning Force Iran To Stop 800 Protester Executions? White House Makes Big Claim
Did Trump’s Warning Force Iran To Stop 800 Protester Executions? White House Makes Big Claim
Did Trump’s Warning Force Iran To Stop 800 Protester Executions? White House Makes Big Claim

QUICK LINKS