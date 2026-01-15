Is Erfan Soltani Still Alive? Ayatollah Khamenei-Controlled Judiciary Issues Big Update On Iranian Protester’s Death Sentence

Erfan Soltani, a 26-year-old Iranian man arrested on January 10 during protests, has not been sentenced to death, the country’s judiciary was quoted as saying on Thursday by state media.

The judiciary said Soltani, currently held in the central penitentiary of Karaj, is being charged with “colluding against the country’s internal security and propaganda activities against the regime” but that the death penalty does not apply to such charges if they are confirmed by a court.

Iran Protests Continue Amid Reports of Hanging of Erfan Soltani

According to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights Society, hangings are common in Iranian prisons.

Earlier, Hengaw, an Iranian Kurdish rights group, has reported that a 26-year-old man, Erfan Soltani, arrested in connection with protests in the city of Karaj, will be executed on Wednesday. Authorities had told the family that the death sentence was final, Hengaw reported, citing a source close to the family.

Communications restrictions, including an internet blackout have hampered the flow of information in Iran. The U.N. said phone service had been restored but the internet still faced restrictions.

Also Read: Chilling Death Threat To Trump From Iran: State TV Warns, ‘This Time Bullet Won’t Miss’ — Will US Strike Tehran Now?

Holistic Resilience, a U.S. organization that works to expand information access in repressive or closed societies, said on Tuesday that billionaire Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service was now available for free in Iran.

The unrest, sparked by dire economic conditions, has posed the biggest internal challenge to Iran’s rulers for at least three years and has come at a time of intensifying international pressure after Israeli and U.S. strikes last year.

Iran Protests: Death Toll Climbs

The U.S.-based HRANA rights group said it had so far verified the deaths of 2,403 protesters and 147 government-affiliated individuals, dwarfing tolls from previous waves of protests crushed by the authorities in 2022 and 2009.

The government’s prestige was hammered by a 12-day Israeli bombing campaign last June – joined by the U.S. – that followed setbacks for Iran’s regional allies in Lebanon and Syria. European powers restored U.N. sanctions over Iran’s nuclear programme, compounding the economic crisis there.

The unrest on such a scale caught the authorities off guard at a vulnerable time, but it does not appear that the government faces imminent collapse, and its security apparatus still appears to be in control, one Western official said.

The authorities have sought to project images showing they retain public support. Iranian state TV broadcast footage of large funeral processions for people killed in the unrest in Tehran, Isfahan, Bushehr and other cities.

US Withdraws Military Personnel From Middle East Bases Amid Iran Protests

The United States is withdrawing some personnel from bases in the Middle East, a U.S. official said on Wednesday, after a senior Iranian official said Tehran had warned neighbours it would hit American bases if Washington strikes.

With Iran’s leadership trying to quell the worst domestic unrest the Islamic Republic has ever faced, Tehran is seeking to deter U.S. President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to intervene on behalf of anti-government protesters.

The U.N. Security Council is due to meet on Iran on Thursday at the request of the United States.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the United States was pulling some personnel from key bases in the region as a precaution given heightened regional tensions.

“All the signals are that a U.S. attack is imminent, but that is also how this administration behaves to keep everyone on their toes. Unpredictability is part of the strategy,” a Western military official told Reuters later on Wednesday.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Why Has Donald Trump Reversed His Tone On Iran Protests? Says Killings Are Subsiding, No Executions Planned As Death Toll Crosses 3,400