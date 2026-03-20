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Home > World News > Watch: Video From Haifa Shows A Missile Fragment Falling Uncontrollably, Sparking Fires In Northern Israel Amid Ongoing US–Iran war

Watch: Video From Haifa Shows A Missile Fragment Falling Uncontrollably, Sparking Fires In Northern Israel Amid Ongoing US–Iran war

In a different strike, Iran was reported to have struck Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG plant and this considerably affected the production of gas.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 20, 2026 07:22:55 IST

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Watch: Video From Haifa Shows A Missile Fragment Falling Uncontrollably, Sparking Fires In Northern Israel Amid Ongoing US–Iran war

One of the videos that appear on social media depicts the rubble that is assumed to be part of an Iranian ballistic missile falling to the ground in Haifa, in the north of Israel. The camera shots show a piece of the burning object falling out of control and hitting a section within the city which is said to have been a missile attack as cited in Israeli media. The Times of Israel reported that the incident had no injuries. Although the clip has become viral very fast, Iran or its state media has not confirmed the purported strike.

Watch: Video From Haifa Shows A Missile Fragment Falling Uncontrollably

Haifa is strategically important as it is an economic and industrial centre of Israel. The city hosts strategic infrastructure such as the Bazan oil refinery that is very important in the generation of energy and fuel. It is reported that the fragments of a missile intercepted hit the refinery leading to a momentary power cut in the surrounding suburbs of Krayot. The Israel Defense Forces also verified the incident with the addition that emergency teams responded promptly. The fire and rescue teams put out the fire and contained the situation and authorities confirmed no one was killed.



US-Israel-Iran war

The build up is existing in a larger regional conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. Attacks on sections of central and southern Israel, and even the US military bases in the nation were taken credit by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. In a different strike, Iran was reported to have struck Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG plant and this considerably affected the production of gas. These came after US and Israeli attacks against Iranian sites during the latter part of February that resulted in counter-strikes through missiles and drones. The tensions that have been going on have been of concern to the stability in the region and disturbances of the world energies.

Also Read: Netanyahu Declares Iran Can No Longer Enrich Uranium or Build Missiles After Strikes, Triggering Worldwide Concern

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Tags: Haifa missile videoiran-israel conflictIsrael missile attack 2026missile fragment HaifaNorthern Israel fireviral war footage

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Watch: Video From Haifa Shows A Missile Fragment Falling Uncontrollably, Sparking Fires In Northern Israel Amid Ongoing US–Iran war

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Watch: Video From Haifa Shows A Missile Fragment Falling Uncontrollably, Sparking Fires In Northern Israel Amid Ongoing US–Iran war

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Watch: Video From Haifa Shows A Missile Fragment Falling Uncontrollably, Sparking Fires In Northern Israel Amid Ongoing US–Iran war
Watch: Video From Haifa Shows A Missile Fragment Falling Uncontrollably, Sparking Fires In Northern Israel Amid Ongoing US–Iran war
Watch: Video From Haifa Shows A Missile Fragment Falling Uncontrollably, Sparking Fires In Northern Israel Amid Ongoing US–Iran war
Watch: Video From Haifa Shows A Missile Fragment Falling Uncontrollably, Sparking Fires In Northern Israel Amid Ongoing US–Iran war

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