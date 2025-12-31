Why Are Iranians Protesting? Mullahs Under Fire As Students, Merchants Take To The Streets

Iran is witnessing a wave of massive protests, with participation spanning shopkeepers, bazaar merchants, and students. What began as demonstrations in Tehran’s bazaars has spread to at least four universities.

Hundreds of students have joined the protest, marching through streets while chanting slogans such as “Rest in peace Reza Shah,” a reference to the founder of Iran’s former monarchy.

Social media platforms have been flooded with posts supporting the demonstrators, while Iranian state television aired footage showing large gatherings in central Tehran. On Tuesday, President Pezeshkian met with trade unions and market activists, promising that the government would strive to address their grievances, according to state media reports.

Why Is Iran Witnessing Massive Protests?

Economic Crisis: At the heart of the protests is Iran’s economic crisis. The dollar surged to roughly 144,000 tomans over the weekend before slightly easing to 136,000 tomans on Monday, creating volatility that has made pricing goods and maintaining supply chains increasingly difficult for shopkeepers.

Iran’s Central Bank Governor Resigns: The crisis deepened with the resignation of Iran’s central bank governor, after which President Pezeshkian appointed Abdolnaser Hemmati as the new chief. The move is widely seen as an attempt to stabilize markets and calm public unrest.

Inflation: The depreciation of the currency fuels inflation, pushing up prices of food and essentials and further straining household budgets. Recent changes to gasoline prices and reports of planned tax hikes in the Iranian New Year (starting March 21) have exacerbated public anxiety.

Government Response To Iran Protests

In response to the unrest, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged the protests via a social media post on X, urging authorities to listen to citizens’ concerns.

“The livelihood of the people is my daily concern. We have fundamental actions on the agenda to reform the monetary and banking system and preserve the purchasing power of the people. I have tasked the Minister of the Interior to hear the legitimate demands of the protesters through dialogue with their representatives, so that the government can act with all its might to resolve problems and respond responsibly,” Pezeshkian said.

The massive anti-regime, pro-Shah and pro-@PahlaviReza, uprising in Iran continues through the night and has spread to multiple provinces across the country. In Hamedan, people are chanting "Long Live The Shah" (#JavidShah) in support of Iran's exiled Shah

Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani echoed the president’s commitment to dialogue, announcing that talks with protest leaders would be established.

“We officially recognise the protests … We hear their voices and we know that this originates from natural pressure arising from the pressure on people’s livelihoods,” she stated.

The ongoing protests are said to be the largest since 2022, following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Jina Amini in police custody. Amini’s death, after being arrested for allegedly improper hijab wearing, sparked nationwide demonstrations, highlighting enduring tensions between the state and the public.

