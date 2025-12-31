LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ceasefire 4th largest economy Cricket iran CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death bangladesh ceasefire 4th largest economy Cricket iran CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death bangladesh ceasefire 4th largest economy Cricket iran CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death bangladesh ceasefire 4th largest economy Cricket iran CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death bangladesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ceasefire 4th largest economy Cricket iran CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death bangladesh ceasefire 4th largest economy Cricket iran CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death bangladesh ceasefire 4th largest economy Cricket iran CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death bangladesh ceasefire 4th largest economy Cricket iran CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death bangladesh
LIVE TV
Home > World > Why Are Iranians Protesting? Mullahs Under Fire As Students, Merchants Take To The Streets

Why Are Iranians Protesting? Mullahs Under Fire As Students, Merchants Take To The Streets

Iran is witnessing widespread protests as shopkeepers, bazaar merchants, and students take to the streets. Demonstrations, initially in Tehran’s bazaars, have spread to at least four universities. Protesters cite economic hardships, inflation, and rising tensions with the government as key grievances.

Massive protests sweep Iran as students, merchants march over economic crisis, inflation, and government response. Photos: X.
Massive protests sweep Iran as students, merchants march over economic crisis, inflation, and government response. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 31, 2025 10:01:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Are Iranians Protesting? Mullahs Under Fire As Students, Merchants Take To The Streets

Iran is witnessing a wave of massive protests, with participation spanning shopkeepers, bazaar merchants, and students. What began as demonstrations in Tehran’s bazaars has spread to at least four universities.

You Might Be Interested In

Hundreds of students have joined the protest, marching through streets while chanting slogans such as “Rest in peace Reza Shah,” a reference to the founder of Iran’s former monarchy.

Social media platforms have been flooded with posts supporting the demonstrators, while Iranian state television aired footage showing large gatherings in central Tehran. On Tuesday, President Pezeshkian met with trade unions and market activists, promising that the government would strive to address their grievances, according to state media reports.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Is Iran Witnessing Massive Protests?

Economic Crisis: At the heart of the protests is Iran’s economic crisis. The dollar surged to roughly 144,000 tomans over the weekend before slightly easing to 136,000 tomans on Monday, creating volatility that has made pricing goods and maintaining supply chains increasingly difficult for shopkeepers.

Iran’s Central Bank Governor Resigns: The crisis deepened with the resignation of Iran’s central bank governor, after which President Pezeshkian appointed Abdolnaser Hemmati as the new chief. The move is widely seen as an attempt to stabilize markets and calm public unrest. 

Inflation: The depreciation of the currency fuels inflation, pushing up prices of food and essentials and further straining household budgets. Recent changes to gasoline prices and reports of planned tax hikes in the Iranian New Year (starting March 21) have exacerbated public anxiety.

Also Read: ‘Will Be Harsh And Regrettable’: Iran Issues Stern Warning After Trump Threatens Over Rebuilding Of Nuclear And Missile Programs During Netanyahu Meeting

Government Response To Iran Protests

In response to the unrest, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged the protests via a social media post on X, urging authorities to listen to citizens’ concerns.

“The livelihood of the people is my daily concern. We have fundamental actions on the agenda to reform the monetary and banking system and preserve the purchasing power of the people. I have tasked the Minister of the Interior to hear the legitimate demands of the protesters through dialogue with their representatives, so that the government can act with all its might to resolve problems and respond responsibly,” Pezeshkian said.

Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani echoed the president’s commitment to dialogue, announcing that talks with protest leaders would be established.

“We officially recognise the protests … We hear their voices and we know that this originates from natural pressure arising from the pressure on people’s livelihoods,” she stated.

The ongoing protests are said to be the largest since 2022, following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Jina Amini in police custody. Amini’s death, after being arrested for allegedly improper hijab wearing, sparked nationwide demonstrations, highlighting enduring tensions between the state and the public.

Also Read: ‘Will Knock The Hell Out’: Trump Warns Iran On Nuclear, Missile Program During Netanyahu Meeting

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 10:01 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-3iranIran protestsmasoud pezeshkiantehranWorld news

RELATED News

China In Competition With Trump On Fake Truce Claims: Why Beijing Says It Mediated India-Pakistan Tensions After Operation Sindoor

India Imposes Steel Tariffs For 3 Years: How The Move Targets China And Protects Indian Industry

Kentucky Train Derailment: Hazardous Materials Leak After CSX Freight Crash; Authorities Issue Shelter-in-Place Advisory

After Trump, China Claims Credit For India-Pakistan Mediation, Citing ‘Objective Stance’

UAE Defence Ministry Announces Voluntary Pullout Of Remaining Counterterrorism Units From Yemen

LATEST NEWS

India Rejects China’s Mediation Claim, Says Pakistan Requested Ceasefire After Operation Sindoor – Reports

India Is Now World’s 4th Largest Economy After Toppling Japan – Germany Next? The High-Stakes Road To No. 3 Explained

Former Australia Batter Damien Martyn Put In Induced Coma, Undergoing Treatment For Meningitis

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (31.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (31.12.2025): Dear Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (31.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Why Are Iranians Protesting? Mullahs Under Fire As Students, Merchants Take To The Streets

Stock Market Today: Year-End Jitters Or Fresh Breakout? Nifty Reclaims 26,000- What Traders Need To Track Today

New Year Travel Plans Hit By Delhi Fog? Airlines, Airport Release Advisories; Check Weather Updates

Stocks to Watch Today: RITES, Bharat Forge, Power Grid Corporation, Lupin, Titan Company, IFCI, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, Apollo Techno Industries In Focus

Why Are Iranians Protesting? Mullahs Under Fire As Students, Merchants Take To The Streets

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Are Iranians Protesting? Mullahs Under Fire As Students, Merchants Take To The Streets

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Are Iranians Protesting? Mullahs Under Fire As Students, Merchants Take To The Streets
Why Are Iranians Protesting? Mullahs Under Fire As Students, Merchants Take To The Streets
Why Are Iranians Protesting? Mullahs Under Fire As Students, Merchants Take To The Streets
Why Are Iranians Protesting? Mullahs Under Fire As Students, Merchants Take To The Streets

QUICK LINKS