Home > World > Iran recalls envoys after Europe triggers UN sanctions

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 19:49:07 IST

Tehran [Iran], September 27 (ANI): Iran has recalled its ambassadors from the United Kingdom, France and Germany for consultations after the three European powers activated the UN sanctions “snapback” mechanism for the first time in ten years, Al Jazeera reported, citing local media.

The decision was announced on Saturday by state media, a day before the sanctions are set to take effect at midnight GMT on Sunday.

“Following the irresponsible action of the three European countries to reinstate repealed UN Security Council resolutions, Iran’s ambassadors to Germany, France and the United Kingdom have been summoned to Tehran for consultations,” Al Jareera reported, citing Tasnim news agency.

The sanctions will ban global cooperation with Iran on its nuclear, military, banking and shipping sectors. Iran’s currency hit record lows on Saturday, falling below 1.1 million rials per US dollar in open trading, Al Jazeera reported.

Russia and China had attempted to block the move at the 15th Security Council with a draft resolution, but it gained support from only four members.

Western powers rejected Iran’s last-minute proposals to delay the process during UN meetings this week, Al Jazeera reported.

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed on Friday that inspections at some Iranian sites had resumed, but did not clarify whether bombed facilities were included. Iran’s nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami, criticised the agency in Moscow for failing to condemn Israeli and American strikes on its facilities in June.

President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran would not seek a new deal under pressure. “If the goal had been to resolve concerns on the nuclear programme, we could easily do that,” he told reporters. He accused the US and Israel of using sanctions to weaken the government, as per Al Jazeera.

The US envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, said Washington remained open to talks but called sanctions “the right medicine.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing the UN General Assembly on Friday, praised joint Israeli and US operations during the June conflict. He said Israeli and American pilots struck Iran’s nuclear sites and claimed the campaign severely damaged Tehran’s military capability.

“Our daring pilots neutralised Iran’s missile defences and took control of the skies over Tehran. Israeli fighter pilots and American B-2 pilots bombed Iran’s nuclear enrichment sites,” he said, calling the campaign unprecedented.

“This war will go down in the annals of military history.”The Israeli leader went on to commend US President Donald Trump for his role during the confrontation. Netanyahu said, “For his bold and decisive action…President Trump and I promised to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, and we delivered on that promise.”

Russia’s deputy ambassador to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, said Moscow regarded the renewed sanctions as “null and void.”

The US and its European partners already impose unilateral sanctions on Iran, targeting oil exports and financial transactions. Washington has also penalised Chinese companies that continue to purchase Iranian crude. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed.

"Chedhoge, toh chodhenge nahi": CM Yogi issues stern warning to protestors after Bareilly stone pelting incident
QUICK LINKS