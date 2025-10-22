LIVE TV
Iran says it won't return to talks as long as US makes 'unreasonable demands'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 22, 2025 17:14:17 IST

DUBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) – Iran will not return to negotiations with the United States as long as Washington makes "unreasonable demands," the Iranian foreign minister said on Wednesday according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. Tehran and Washington engaged in five rounds of indirect nuclear negotiations that ended with the 12-day air war in June in which Israel and the U.S. bombed Iranian nuclear sites. "Talks that were ongoing with the U.S. as well as New York negotiations were suspended and did not go forward because of U.S. excessive demands," Abbas Araqchi said according to Tasnim, referring to the five rounds of talks and the UN General Assembly. (Reporting by Elwely Elwelly, Dubai newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 5:14 PM IST
