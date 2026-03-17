Ali Larijani Dead Or Alive After Deadly Israeli Airstrike? IDF Attacks Iran’s Top Security Chief – What We Know

Israeli media said on Tuesday that the military has targeted Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani, adding that it was not immediately clear whether he was killed or injured.

Iran has not yet commented on the report.

$10 Million Reward For Information About Ali Larijani

The United States has earlier offered a reward of up to $10 million for information about senior Iranian military and intelligence officials, including its new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.

The reward targets 10 officials associated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to the State Department website. The military force, created after Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, is loyal to the supreme leader and tasked with protecting the Shi’ite clerical establishment.

BREAKING: Ali Larijani was among the targets hit in Iran last night by Israel. Source: Israeli Broadcasting Authority pic.twitter.com/DUjXYAikGD — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 17, 2026

Mojtaba Khamenei recently succeeded his father, Ali Khamenei, as Iran’s supreme leader after the elder Khamenei was killed along with several other top Iranian officials in joint U.S. and Israeli strikes that began on February 28. The younger Khamenei, believed to have been injured in the strikes, hasn’t been seen publicly since, although he released his first statement on Thursday.

In addition to the supreme leader, the U.S. is seeking information about Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani, Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and two officials in Khamenei’s office.

Ali Larijani Appears On Streets

Larijani appeared Friday in videos verified by Reuters alongside President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi attending a rally in Tehran, despite an assertion by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that Iran’s leadership was “cowering” underground.

The reward website also lists four other officials, including the IRGC commander and secretary of the defense council, but doesn’t include their names or photos.

“These individuals command and direct various elements of the IRGC, which plans, organizes, and executes terrorism around the world,” the State Department said.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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