Who Is Saeed Jalili? Hardliner ‘Living Martyr’ To Succeed Ali Larijani After Israel Strike Kills Iran’s Top Security Chief

Iran on Tuesday confirmed the death of Ali Larijani, one of the country’s most prominent figures and top security chief. Iranian media described him as a close confidant of the slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his son Mojtaba Khamenei.

The confirmation came just hours after Israel announced that it had eliminated two senior Iranian security officials, including Larijani, in a targeted strike.

How Israel Killed Ali Larijani

According to Iran’s Fars news agency, Larijani was targeted by “American and Zionist regime fighter jets” while at his daughter’s residence in the Pardis district, located east of Tehran.

Israel, however, stated that it had “eliminated” Larijani in an overnight raid. The operation also resulted in the death of Gholam Reza Soleimani, commander of Iran’s paramilitary Basij unit.

The confirmation of Larijani’s death was followed by fresh waves of missile and drone attacks launched by Iran targeting Gulf countries and Israel, signaling an escalation in hostilities.

Who Was Ali Larijani? A Key Power Broker in Post-Khamenei Iran

Larijani, 67, was widely regarded as one of the most powerful figures in Iran following the death of Khamenei, who was killed in an Israeli strike on February 28. He was seen as a central figure in Tehran’s leadership structure and a key strategist in the country’s ongoing confrontation.

His death has now raised urgent questions over succession, particularly regarding the position of Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SSNSC).

Also Read: How Was Ali Larijani Killed? Iran Confirms IRGC Security Chief Dead After Sudden Targeted Airstrike In Tehran

Saeed Jalili Emerges as Leading Contender To Succeed Ali Larijani

Among the frontrunners to succeed Larijani is Saeed Jalili, a hardline figure deeply embedded in Iran’s national security establishment, according to Al Jazeera.

Jalili, 60, is best known internationally for serving as Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator between 2007 and 2013 under President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. During his tenure, he led negotiations with Western powers at a time when Iran was advancing its nuclear program, often drawing criticism for a negotiating style described as rigid and opaque.

His time in office coincided with heightened tensions between Iran and the West, tensions that were later eased by the 2015 nuclear agreement under President Hassan Rouhani. Jalili opposed the deal, arguing it conceded too much, and later described his efforts to counter it during Rouhani’s presidency as a “shadow government.”

Who is Saeed Jalili?

Born in 1965 in Mashhad, a major religious center in northeastern Iran, Jalili comes from a modest background. His father was a school principal and French teacher, while his mother is of Azeri origin. He lost his right leg during the Iran-Iraq War, earning him the title of “Living Martyr” among supporters.

Another prominent name being considered is Mohsen Rezaei, a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Rezaei was recently appointed as a military aide to Mojtaba Khamenei.

He served as the Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC for 16 years from 1981 to 1997, having assumed the role at the age of 27 during the early years of the Islamic Republic following the revolution.

Also Read: Dubai Under Iranian Attack: Massive Explosions Rock City As Tehran Fires Missiles, UAE Air Defences Go On High Alert After Ali Larijani Killing